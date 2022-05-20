Chandimal and Dickwella cling on as Test is drawn

AFP, CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh





Bangladesh and Sri Lanka yesterday drew the first Test in Chittagong after Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella hung on for the visitors in a vital seventh-wicket stand.

Two teams settled on a draw 45 minutes before the scheduled close of play, with Sri Lanka on 260-6 in their second innings. Dickwella was unbeaten on 61 alongside Chandimal on 39 not out at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Hosts Bangladesh made 465 in their first innings in reply to Sri Lanka’s 397 as Tamim Iqbal (133) and Mushfiqur Rahim (105) played starring roles.

Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella, left, lets the ball go through to Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das during the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Bangladesh, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Angelo Mathews hit 199 to form the backbone of the Sri Lanka first innings and Nayeem Hasan claimed 6-105 for Bangladesh.

Yesterday, left-arm spin duo Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan had given Bangladesh hope of victory with early strikes, before Chandimal and Dickwella thwarted the home side.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne made 52 before he gave a catch to his counterpart Mominul Haque at midwicket off Taijul.

Shakib soon had Dhananjaya de Silva out for 33 off 60 balls, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 161-6 before Dickwella and Chandimal dug in.