Delhi Capitals are peaking at the right time, Marsh says

Reuters, MUMBAI





The Delhi Capitals are hitting their stride at the perfect time in the IPL, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said after helping the side break into the top four with Monday’s victory against the Punjab Kings.

Marsh smashed the only half-century of the match as Delhi defended a modest 159-7 to record their first back-to-back victories this season.

“It’s been one of those seasons where we’ve been stop-start,” said Marsh, whose 63 off 48 balls saw him named Man of the Match.

Mitchell Marsh of the IPL’s Delhi Capitals poses for a portrait in his Australia uniform at Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia, on July 8 last year. Photo: AFP

“In long tournaments like this, it’s about peaking at the right time,” Marsh said. “I think over the last week or 10 days, we’ve played some really good cricket and that’s a really good sign.”

Delhi, who beat the Rajasthan Royals in their previous match, finish their league campaign against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

“We’ve got one more to go. We know if we win that, we’ll be in the finals and we can give it a real good shake,” Marsh said.

Table-toppers Gujarat Lions have secured their playoff berth in their debut season with 20 points from 13 games, and are trailed by Rajasthan and Lucknow Super Giants, both on 16 points.

Delhi are ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore on superior net run rate, although both have 14 points.

Marsh began briskly against Punjab and built a 50-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan after the early loss of Australia teammate David Warner, who fell for a golden duck.

“My mindset was to get as many as I can in the Powerplay before it starts turning,” Marsh said. “For the last 18 months, I’ve had that mentality in the Powerplay.

“I walked off thinking we left a couple out there, but it turned and 160 wound up being enough,” he said.