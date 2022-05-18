The Delhi Capitals are hitting their stride at the perfect time in the IPL, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said after helping the side break into the top four with Monday’s victory against the Punjab Kings.
Marsh smashed the only half-century of the match as Delhi defended a modest 159-7 to record their first back-to-back victories this season.
“It’s been one of those seasons where we’ve been stop-start,” said Marsh, whose 63 off 48 balls saw him named Man of the Match.
Photo: AFP
“In long tournaments like this, it’s about peaking at the right time,” Marsh said. “I think over the last week or 10 days, we’ve played some really good cricket and that’s a really good sign.”
Delhi, who beat the Rajasthan Royals in their previous match, finish their league campaign against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians on Saturday.
“We’ve got one more to go. We know if we win that, we’ll be in the finals and we can give it a real good shake,” Marsh said.
Table-toppers Gujarat Lions have secured their playoff berth in their debut season with 20 points from 13 games, and are trailed by Rajasthan and Lucknow Super Giants, both on 16 points.
Delhi are ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore on superior net run rate, although both have 14 points.
Marsh began briskly against Punjab and built a 50-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan after the early loss of Australia teammate David Warner, who fell for a golden duck.
“My mindset was to get as many as I can in the Powerplay before it starts turning,” Marsh said. “For the last 18 months, I’ve had that mentality in the Powerplay.
“I walked off thinking we left a couple out there, but it turned and 160 wound up being enough,” he said.
Taiwanese Hsu Le on Tuesday won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, snagging Taiwan’s first gold medal at this year’s Games. The 19-year-old hurdler finished in 13.91 seconds, breaking the Deaflympics record of 14.20 seconds. Hsu already holds the world deaf record for the women’s 100m hurdles, which she secured at the biennial National Athletics Championships in New Taipei City in 2020 with a time of 13.19 seconds. The Deaflympics is her first international competition. On Sunday, she won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m, finishing in 12.31 seconds. She is also to compete in
Being shot in both eyes and completely blinded did not stop Zion Ricks-Gaines from skateboarding. It made him want to do it even more. “I still want to go pro, I still want to accomplish being a professional skateboarder,” the 19-year-old said as he readied a kickflip at a skate park in San Francisco. He wants to share that enthusiasm with everyone he meets. “I want to start more skate after-school programs for students. I feel like I wouldn’t have really looked in that direction if I had my sight,” he said. Ricks-Gaines’ life was derailed outside a bar late last year when a
ROME LOVE AFFAIR: Novak Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club Novak Djokovic’s love affair with Rome continued as the five-time champion picked up his 60th victory at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia with a 6-3, 6-2 success over Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday. However, women’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from her first round against Bianca Andreescu, still struggling with a back injury that she picked up in Madrid last week. Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club. “He probably has the biggest calf we have in tennis. Very strong guy, just solid from the
TATUM STEPS UP: The Boston Celtics forced Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, with Jayson Tatum outdueling Giannis Antetokounmpo with the season on the line The Golden State Warriors on Friday grabbed 70 rebounds on the way to eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies 110-86 to advances to face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in a best-of-seven battle for the West. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are cherishing this playoff run a little more given that they spent the past two years watching the post-season instead of in their familiar position of chasing championships. Now, with those experienced faces and a cast of new stars, the Warriors are headed to another Western Conference Finals and need just four more wins to give themselves a