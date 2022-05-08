Cowboy hat firmly in place, D. Wayne Lukas on Friday hustled from the winner’s circle to meet with the media. Along the way, he steadied himself with a cane, one of the Hall of Fame trainer’s few concessions to age.
At 86, Lukas had just earned his record-tying fifth victory in the US$1.25 million Kentucky Oaks and first since 1990. His filly, Secret Oath, scored a two-length victory at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
The old guard outdid the younger guys.
Photo: AP
“When you’re 86, going to be 87 in a few months, you know that there are not a lot of them in front of you yet,” Lukas said. “I enjoy the competition in the big arena.”
Rob Mitchell, who owns Secret Oath with his wife, Stacy, reminded everyone: “He hasn’t forgotten how to train a horse.”
Lukas started in the business training quarter horses and had a successful 10-year run before switching to thoroughbreds.
Along the way, he staffed his barn like the high-school basketball coach he once was in his native Wisconsin. He recruited and hired young men, shared his playbook on how to train high-strung thoroughbreds and then sent his assistants on the road while he oversaw things in California.
“A lot of nice records fell and a lot of good things happened,” Lukas said.
They did not just learn how to read horses. Lukas emphasized discipline, good grooming, sharp dressing and keeping the stable spotless. His Churchill Downs barn remains that way today, with a large spray of red roses standing outside during Derby week.
He set the standard in the 1980s and 1990s as one of the first trainers to have multiple divisions of horses running — and winning — consistently from California to New York. He was the first trainer to earn more than US$100 million in purse money, he owns a leading 14 Triple Crown race victories and his 20 Breeders’ Cup wins are tops, too.
At his peak, he had more than 160 horses in training.
Lukas’ one-time rival Bob Baffert watched the Oaks on television.
“It was very emotional to see him win,” Baffert wrote in a text. “Wayne has always set the bar in racing. I’ve looked up to him my whole career. When it looked like he was going to win the race, I was overwhelmed with joy for him. In my eyes, he’s the greatest trainer of all time.”
Secret Oath is a daughter of Arrogate, whom Baffert trained to victories in three of the world’s richest races: the Breeders’ Cup Classic, the Dubai World Cup and the Pegasus World Cup. Arrogate won the Eclipse Award as three-year-old of the year in 2016.
Todd Pletcher, who finished second in the Oaks, waited in the tunnel to hug his old boss. He became a Hall of Fame trainer himself.
“I’m really happy for Wayne,” Pletcher said. “If I couldn’t win this race I was rooting for him.”
So was Brad Cox, who finished seventh.
“Will I be winning the Oaks at 86? I sure as hell hope so,” he said.
Denny Hamlin said that someone sent him a crass anti-Asian meme that poked fun at Kyle Larson’s driving and out it went without a care — from his mobile phone to Twitter. “I thought it was hilarious,” Hamlin said on Saturday. “Also, it’s insensitive. I understand.” He did not laugh long. NASCAR and scores of fans and casual observers who lashed out at Hamlin for linking Larson’s ancestry — he is half Japanese — with an offensive stereotype linked to Asian drivers certainly did not find the meme funny. Hamlin is headed to NASCAR-mandated sensitivity training after he posted the anti-Asian meme from
NOT SURPRISED: Taiwan Olympic champion Kuo Hsing-chun said she had already accepted the news, with reports of China’s COVID-19 situation preparing her for it The Asian Games due to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19, organizers said yesterday. The Games were scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 to 25, but have now been delayed as China tries to stamp out a resurgence in infections in several parts of the country. Hangzhou lies less than 200km from the country’s biggest city, Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement that the decision to postpone “was
Fulham manager Marco Silva backed record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic to thrive in the English Premier League next season after the Serbia striker took his EFL Championship tally to 43 goals this season in a title-clinching 7-0 thrashing of Luton Town on Monday. Mitrovic, 27, managed just three goals as London club Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last term, but Silva said: “He will be more confident next season — we need to be that as a club as well.” “All of us have to improve every single year. We cannot judge him just by the goals he scores next season —
A new rule introduced for this year’s World Surf League has proved as brutal as expected, with several big-name Australians falling victim to the mid-season cut during competition at the Margaret River Pro. Emotions have run high in Western Australia this week as Sally Fitzgibbons, Owen Wright and Morgan Cibilic all lost their Championship Tour status due to the rule change, which has delivered on Tour organizers’ promises to provide more drama and increased pressure. Tokyo Olympian Fitzgibbons dropped off the main tour for the first time in 14 years and 108 consecutive events after failing to progress beyond the round of