The “si se puede” (“yes we can”) chants gradually faded at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday as the minutes passed and Real Madrid looked beaten in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.
As the end of regulation time approached, many in the stands — and on the field — were close to giving up as the visitors defended their 1-0 lead.
It seemed that there would be no magical night at the Bernabeu for the 13-time European champions this time.
Photo: AFP
However, Madrid took their Champions League comebacks to another level, rallying late with two goals in two minutes by substitute Rodrygo to force extra-time and defeat Manchester City 3-1 to reach the final — a showdown with Liverpool.
Karim Benzema, the hero of Madrid’s previous comebacks this season, scored from a penalty in extra-time for the decisive goal that allowed Madrid to advance 6-5 on aggregate after a 4-3 first leg semi-final loss in which they escaped losing by a bigger margin.
“I didn’t think we could do it again because we were struggling,” Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said. “We had already eliminated some top teams that spent a lot of money to try to win a Champions, but today it was more impressive, happening in the final minutes.”
Photo: AFP
Madrid had already pulled off thrilling comebacks at the Bernabeu against Paris Saint-Germain in the round-of-16 and Chelsea in the quarter-finals.
“I cannot say we are used to living this kind of life, but what happened tonight happened against Chelsea and also against Paris,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “If you have to say why, it is the history of this club that helps us to keep going when it seems that we are gone.”
By doing it again against City, Madrid booked a spot in the May 28 final in Paris against Liverpool, who advanced after defeating Villarreal on Tuesday.
Photo: AFP
Madrid defeated Liverpool in the 2018 final, when the Spanish powerhouse clinched their record-extending 13th title.
“We have a score to settle,” Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah wrote on Twitter after Madrid’s win.
The result ended City’s latest quest for their first Champions League trophy. Pep Guardiola’s team lost in the final last year against Chelsea.
Photo: Reuters
“We were close, but at the end we could not reach” the final, Guardiola said.
Guardiola said that his side would need a couple of days to get over their collapse, but they would rise again.
“We need time now, one or two days, but we’ll rise, we come up, we have to do it with our people,” he said. “That feeling that happens in football sometimes, that has happened in history, when you are leading, but you get to the end and you are being dominated — that didn’t happen to us.”
Asked if this was his toughest European defeat, Guardiola said: “I’ve had defeats that were so tough, Barcelona against Chelsea when both games were exceptional and we could not reach the final, and yes it’s tough for us, we cannot deny it.”
Madrid looked defeated near the end of regulation time before Rodrygo scored his goals two minutes apart.
Riyad Mahrez had put City ahead in the 73rd minute, but the Brazilian forward equalized in the 90th minute and got the go-ahead goal with a header a minute into stoppage-time.
A few minutes before Rodrygo’s first goal, Ferland Mendy had saved Madrid from conceding a second goal that could have sealed City’s qualification by clearing the ball in front off the goal-line while tumbling backward to keep an attempt by Jack Grealish from going in.
Courtois moments later saved a Grealish shot with the bottom of his cleat.
Real Madrid carried all the momentum into extra-time and Benzema gave the hosts the 3-1 lead by converting a 95th-minute penalty after he was fouled inside the area.
It was the 15th Champions League goal this season for Benzema, the competition’s leading scorer. It was his 10th goal in the knockout stage alone, tying Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in a single season.
Additional reporitng by Reuters
Boris Becker’s thunderous delivery earned him the nickname “Boom Boom” as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985, but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison. Three times a champion on the grass courts of southwest London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 1990s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial. Judge Deborah Taylor said that the six-time Grand
Denny Hamlin said that someone sent him a crass anti-Asian meme that poked fun at Kyle Larson’s driving and out it went without a care — from his mobile phone to Twitter. “I thought it was hilarious,” Hamlin said on Saturday. “Also, it’s insensitive. I understand.” He did not laugh long. NASCAR and scores of fans and casual observers who lashed out at Hamlin for linking Larson’s ancestry — he is half Japanese — with an offensive stereotype linked to Asian drivers certainly did not find the meme funny. Hamlin is headed to NASCAR-mandated sensitivity training after he posted the anti-Asian meme from
Fulham manager Marco Silva backed record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic to thrive in the English Premier League next season after the Serbia striker took his EFL Championship tally to 43 goals this season in a title-clinching 7-0 thrashing of Luton Town on Monday. Mitrovic, 27, managed just three goals as London club Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last term, but Silva said: “He will be more confident next season — we need to be that as a club as well.” “All of us have to improve every single year. We cannot judge him just by the goals he scores next season —
Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching on Sunday advanced to the round-of-16 of the women’s doubles at the Madrid Open, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu swept into the third round of the singles with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Marta Kostyuk and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo stunned four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-1. Chan and Shuko Aoyama of Japan took just 61 minutes to complete a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Kaitlyn Christian of the US and Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia in their round-of-32 clash. The eighth seeds took advantage of their opponents’ seven double faults, converting four of six break points and saving