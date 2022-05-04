Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) title-holders Taiwan Steel Group (TSG) beat Hang Yuan FC 3-1 on their home pitch for the first time in two years on Sunday — a convincing victory for Hong Kong’s Kenneth Kwok in his new role as coach.
TSG’s owners signed Kwok to lead the team for this TFPL season. He is filling the role of coach and technical director, while working with head coach Lo Chih-tsung, who has achieved remarkable success in capturing the TFPL championship title two years in a row.
“In Hong Kong, we speak to all players in English... I sharpened up my Mandarin by taking courses when coaching in China. So I have no problem here in Taiwan. I can talk to local players, and can communicate with foreign players in English,” Kwok said yesterday.
Photo: Jason Pan, Taipei Times
Getting a good result at the AFC Cup qualifiers next month is also a top priority for TSG.
“To advance, we have to score goals, so we must bolster our attacking play up front,” Kwok said, adding that he is familiar with the team’s Group J opponents, having previously encountered Hong Kong’s Eastern Sports Club and Lee Man, as well as Macau’s Chao Pak Kei.
Kwok was a former assistant national coach in Hong Kong and managed several of the territory’s pro clubs.
Photo: Jason Pan, Taipei Times
Lo handed the reins over to him on Sunday, allowing him to take charge for the first time.
The match was a long-awaited one for local fans, as the team’s Yonghua Stadium, which has a grass pitch, had been closed for renovations for two years. TSG last hosted a home game in May 2020.
Yonghua Stadium has a long history. It is the oldest soccer field in the nation to have been in continuous use since it was built during the Japanese colonial era in 1928.
TSG broke through Hang Yuan’s defense at the 15-minute mark, when midfielder Chang Hao-wei backheeled a pass to Ivorian forward Ange Samuel, who smashed the ball past goalkeeper Lai Po-lun.
After the ensuing kickoff, TSG took the ball from Hang Yuan, and forward Chen Jui-chieh raced down left flank. Chen fed a short pass to Turks and Caicos striker Marco Fenelus, who beat Lai with a lofted shot.
Just after the half-hour mark, TSG again created a turnover and Samuel advanced into the goal area, but was tackled from behind. The referee awarded a penalty, and Fenelus scored, taking TSG to 3-0 before intermission.
Ten minutes after halftime, Hang Yuan defender Yang Jia-bao scored from the corner with a glancing header, but the goal was credited to midfielder Wu Yen-shu who took the corner-kick.
Afterward, Kwok said that the skill of TFPL players is comparable to Hong Kong’s top soccer division, although some aspects of their game could be improved, such as their fitness and stamina.
In Sunday’s other match, Haitian striker Benchy Estama notched a hat-trick for Taichung Futuro, leading his team to a 5-1 thrashing of AC Taipei in Taoyuan.
Two-time world champion Kento Momota yesterday suffered a shock first-round defeat at the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila as his poor run of form hit a new low. Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, lost the first game, but stormed back to stun the Japanese top seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in just over an hour. In the women’s singles, Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi had no such trouble with a 21-15, 21-9 demolition of India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in just 26 minutes. Momota, a former world No. 1 who is now ranked second behind Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, said: “I couldn’t
Boris Becker’s thunderous delivery earned him the nickname “Boom Boom” as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985, but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison. Three times a champion on the grass courts of southwest London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 1990s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial. Judge Deborah Taylor said that the six-time Grand
Formula One teams seeking to go faster have been stripping paint from the cars they revealed with pride before the season started. McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams were among those at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, with notable expanses of raw, black carbon fiber replacing previously liveried areas. New rules for this year, with the introduction of larger wheels and an increased use of standard parts, have left some struggling to get down to a new minimum weight limit of 798kg. Every excess 10kg translates into about 0.3 seconds of lost time per lap. “With the halo, the bigger
Denny Hamlin said that someone sent him a crass anti-Asian meme that poked fun at Kyle Larson’s driving and out it went without a care — from his mobile phone to Twitter. “I thought it was hilarious,” Hamlin said on Saturday. “Also, it’s insensitive. I understand.” He did not laugh long. NASCAR and scores of fans and casual observers who lashed out at Hamlin for linking Larson’s ancestry — he is half Japanese — with an offensive stereotype linked to Asian drivers certainly did not find the meme funny. Hamlin is headed to NASCAR-mandated sensitivity training after he posted the anti-Asian meme from