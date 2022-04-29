Real-life, unsanctioned fight club held in Bangkok

AFP, BANGKOK





Harsh spotlights and street lamps illuminate a vicious brawl between two shirtless men as the screams of a crowd echo beneath a Bangkok underpass: Fight Club Thailand is on.

In the capital city of a country renowned for its highly technical martial arts scene, amateur fighters gather regularly, promising to exchange only blood and bruises in the underground club.

While the bout resembles a particularly frenzied boxing match, the setting, surrounded by shipping containers in a poor port-side neighborhood, is a far cry from the glitz of Muay Thai boxing stadiums.

Combatants compete in an event held by Fight Club Thailand, an underground organization that hosts unsanctioned fights of various martial arts, in a parking lot in the Klong Toey District of Bangkok on April 16. Photo: AFP

“Here you don’t have to know how to fight — you just need heart,” club cofounder Chana Worasart said.

The 30-year-old founded the club in 2016, partly inspired by the cult Brad Pitt movie, to allow amateur fighters to test their skills — or just vent their aggression.

“I think the popularity is due to a variety of occupations and fighting styles that are different from the styles in the [professional] ring,” he said.

That is certainly the appeal for 23-year-old contestant and grocery store owner Surathat Sakulchue.

“It’s quite different [from traditional fights],” he said, expecting to dish out — and take — punishment using all four limbs.

Fighters are allowed to go all-out in a single three-minute round — with neither a winner nor a loser declared — but the bouts are not quite no-holds-barred.

Elbowing, grappling, throwing opponents to the ground and punching to the back of the head are strictly prohibited.

It is all a far cry from the scrappy club’s beginnings, when there were no clear rules.

Now there are fighting guidelines, screening procedures, a risk-acceptance pledge as well as protective equipment and on-scene medical care.

“We don’t ask fighters to kill each other. If you’re too tired or too injured to go on, then we’ll stop the fight,” Chana said as another bout began.

After paying his respects with folded hands and touching gloves with his opponent, amateur fighter Ilya Ostroushchenko gets to work.

Landing a kick to his opponent’s torso, Ostroushchenko bashes out a combination of punches, and a left hook to the face finally sends his opponent stumbling to the rubber mat.

Seemingly cool and composed during the fight, the 22-year-old Russian said it is nerve-wracking right before stepping into the informal ring.

“My hands shake. My knees shake also, but when I go out to the center, I feel good,” he said.