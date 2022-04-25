Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama of Japan on Saturday crashed out of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix doubles semi-finals, after losing to Coco Gauff of the US and Zhang Shuai of China in Stuttgart, Germany.
The fourth seeds managed to convert two of six break points in the 1 hour, 4 minute match, but were outplayed by first seeds Gauff and Zhang, who despite playing as a pair in their first tournament, earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory.
Eighteen-year-old Gauff and 33-year-old Zhang were yesterday to face Desirae Krawczyk of the US and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands in the final.
Photo:AFP
In singles, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek said she was “born to fight,” after battling past Liudmila Samsonova to seal a 22nd consecutive win and book her place in the final.
After just more than three hours, Swiatek converted her first match point having broken Samsonova’s service three times in the final set to claim a 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-5 win.
It was an impressive fightback by the 20-year-old who punched the air in delight after winning the final point.
“I honestly hate losing and you just don’t want to give up. Players like me are born to fight,” said an elated Swiatek, who has now reached four finals in succession and won titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.
She was yesterday to face Aryna Sabalenka, who earlier reached the final for the second year running with a straight sets win over Paula Badosa.
“There isn’t much time to recover, but physically I am ready, so I am just going to go for it,” Swiatek said.
Sabalenka came out on top of a hard-fought battle for the first set, then turned up the pressure in the second to seal a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory.
Badosa has the consolation that she is to move up to second in the world rankings today.
Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team on Sunday finished top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, gaining promotion to Division II B. Taiwan topped their six-team division on goal-difference after finishing with a 5-4 record along with Belgium and Iceland. Taiwan scored a total of 24 goals, while Belgium and Iceland recorded 23 and 18 respectively. Taiwan’s campaign at the tournament began with an 8-3 win over Turkey on Monday last week, which they then followed up with a 4-0 win against Mexico on Tuesday and a 5-2 defeat of Israel on Thursday. Despite
Players from Afghanistan’s national women’s soccer team yesterday competed in a local league match in Australia for the first time since fleeing the Taliban. The result was a scoreless draw after an Afghan goal was disallowed for being offside in a lower league amateur match in the eastern state of Victoria. For the Afghan women it was a powerful, symbolic victory as they returned to the pitch together after leaving their homeland to rebuild their lives in Australia. The game showed that the Taliban could not stop the players, said team captain Nilab, who like her teammates did not give a family name
The use of biomechanics in sports has been a game changer in the past few years, and professional baseball teams are adopting the science in their training, said a Taiwanese biomechanist who worked with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants, who last year won the MLB National League West title with a franchise record 107 wins, were one of the first MLB teams in the US to hire a biomechanics team to help improve their players’ performance, said Matt Chan, a sports science analyst and the team’s lead biomechanist from 2019 to last year. Chan said that when he joined the Giants,
‘I’M A LEGEND’: Although Fury said it ‘might be the final curtain’ for the 33-year-old Briton, a potential bout against Oleksandr Usyk could tempt him to get back in the ring What might be the final punch of Tyson Fury’s controversial boxing career on Saturday smashed into the chin of Dillian Whyte, sending him to the canvas and one of his teeth flying through the air. Fury raised his right hand in celebration, knowing there would be no coming back from an uppercut seemingly felt all around Wembley Stadium — and sure enough, there was not. With a brutal finish in the last seconds of the sixth round, Fury defeated Whyte — his fellow Briton and former sparring partner — in front of more than 94,000 fans inside England’s national soccer stadium to