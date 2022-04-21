Brandon Ingram on Tuesday scored 37 points as the New Orleans Pelicans stunned top seeds the Phoenix Suns 125-114 in the NBA playoffs, with the Suns worrying about a hamstring injury to star Devin Booker.
Ingram added 11 rebounds and nine assists, while C.J. McCollum had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Pelicans pulled level at 1-1 in the best-of-seven first-round series, which moves to New Orleans for Game 3 tomorrow.
“We’ll just continue to have fun, be loose, lock into the game,” Ingram said. “It’s going to be a good time.”
Photo: AP
Herbert Jones had 14 points and Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 13 rebounds to go with 10 points for New Orleans.
“We came out aggressive,” Ingram said. “When they came at us, we stayed resilient. We got the best shot on the floor every time down.”
In a game that featured 20 lead changes, the Pelicans outscored the Suns 28-16 over the final 7 minutes, 30 seconds, hitting five three-pointers in a row in the run.
Photo: AFP
Ingram scored 14 points in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth.
“My teammates helped me out a lot, giving me the ball in the right spots,” Ingram said. “We did a good job on the defensive end. We’ll continue to get better.”
Booker scored 31 of Phoenix’s 61 first-half points as the Suns led by five at halftime, his seven first-half three-pointers a career playoff high for any full game.
Photo: AFP
However, Booker tweaked his left hamstring and was removed in the third quarter.
His future remains uncertain for the rest of the series pending an MRI exam.
“It is a hamstring issue,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.
Booker, a 25-year-old All-Star guard who helped the US win Olympic gold last year, averaged a career-high 26.8 points a game this season for the Suns.
The Suns went 5-2 when Booker was sidelined with a right hamstring issue earlier in the season.
New Orleans won two play-in games to reach the playoffs after a 36-46 season, but humbled the Suns, who won an NBA-best 64 games this season.
“That was probably the worst we’ve ever looked in transition [defense] since I’ve been here and for that to happen in a playoff game was a bit unsettling for everybody,” Williams said. “This team is going to play us hard every possession. We miss a shot and they are going to take advantage. They showed that in the third quarter and then they got hot from three[-point range].”
Mikal Bridges added 19 points for the Suns, while Chris Paul had 17 points and 14 assists.
Elsewhere, Western Conference second seed Memphis ripped Minnesota 124-96 to level their series 1-1, while Eastern Conference top seeds Miami beat Atlanta 115-105 for a 2-0 series edge.
Jimmy Butler scored a career playoff high 45 points for hosts Miami.
The Hawks had pulled within 104-101 in the final minutes before Butler answered with a slam dunk, a three-pointer and a layup to give coach Erik Spoelstra’s squad a 10-point lead and seal Atlanta’s fate.
“Coach told me to go out there and be a killer, score as many points as possible, so that’s what I did,” Butler said.
Butler made 15 of 25 shots from the floor, four of seven from three-point range, and sank 11 of 12 free throws while also contributing five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
“Just staying aggressive, taking what the defense gives me,” Butler said. “My teammates want me to play like that. I felt like I’m in a groove. I’m comfortable. My guys are always looking for me.”
Atlanta’s Trae Young, kept to a season-low eight points on Sunday in an opening loss, had 25 points, but also committed 10 turnovers.
In Memphis, Ja Morant led the host Grizzlies with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds after taking the blame for an opening loss.
“My job was to come out and correct that and that’s what I did,” Morant said. “No point to be mad about Game 1. There’s a lot of basketball to be played.”
The 22-year-old guard scored 11 points in the third quarter, when Memphis pulled away.
Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson each added 16 points for Memphis, who had seven double-digit scorers.
Errol Spence on Saturday punished Yordenis Ugas on the way to a 10th-round technical knockout to add the Cuban’s World Boxing Association title to his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts. Spence, fighting in front of home fans in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium in Texas, remained unbeaten, improving to 28-0 with 22 knockouts when referee Laurence Cole called a halt at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the 10th on the advice of the ringside doctor. By then, Ugas’ right eye was swollen shut from the blows meted out by Spence, who rocked the Cuban in the seventh round and
Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team on Sunday finished top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, gaining promotion to Division II B. Taiwan topped their six-team division on goal-difference after finishing with a 5-4 record along with Belgium and Iceland. Taiwan scored a total of 24 goals, while Belgium and Iceland recorded 23 and 18 respectively. Taiwan’s campaign at the tournament began with an 8-3 win over Turkey on Monday last week, which they then followed up with a 4-0 win against Mexico on Tuesday and a 5-2 defeat of Israel on Thursday. Despite
The use of biomechanics in sports has been a game changer in the past few years, and professional baseball teams are adopting the science in their training, said a Taiwanese biomechanist who worked with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants, who last year won the MLB National League West title with a franchise record 107 wins, were one of the first MLB teams in the US to hire a biomechanics team to help improve their players’ performance, said Matt Chan, a sports science analyst and the team’s lead biomechanist from 2019 to last year. Chan said that when he joined the Giants,
AMONG THE GREATS: With a close finish that ended in a sprint, Peres Jepchirchir became the first person to win Olympic gold and the Boston and New York titles Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir on Monday edged a thrilling sprint finish to win the women’s Boston Marathon, as fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to claim the men’s title. Chebet won in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 51 seconds to top the first all-Kenyan podium since 2012, beating 2019 Boston Marathon winner Lawrence Cherono by 30 seconds, with defending champion Benson Kipruto third in 2:07:27. “I’m extremely proud,” Chebet said through a translator. “I knew I had it in my legs to win.” Jepchirchir, last year’s New York Marathon champion, won her Boston debut by edging Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in the