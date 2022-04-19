Taiwan U18 ice hockey team clinch promotion

Staff writer, with CNA, ISTANBUL, Turkey





Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team on Sunday finished top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, gaining promotion to Division II B.

Taiwan topped their six-team division on goal-difference after finishing with a 5-4 record along with Belgium and Iceland.

Taiwan scored a total of 24 goals, while Belgium and Iceland recorded 23 and 18 respectively.

Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team poses with the trophy in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday after finishing top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation World U18 Championship. Photo courtesy of the National Ice Hockey Federation

Taiwan’s campaign at the tournament began with an 8-3 win over Turkey on Monday last week, which they then followed up with a 4-0 win against Mexico on Tuesday and a 5-2 defeat of Israel on Thursday.

Despite suffering a 4-2 loss to Belgium, Taiwan bounced back to power past Iceland 5-2 on Sunday.

Taiwan’s Canadian head coach Ryan Conrad Lang told the Central News Agency that it had been the team’s best performance to date, describing promotion as a great achievement for everyone involved.

Taiwan forward Wen Pei-an, the team’s captain, said being on top of the standings was a dream come true and that he would remember the moment for the rest of his life.

National Ice Hockey Federation official Chen Jia-chi said the location for next year’s IIHF World U18 Championship Division II B would be announced either next month or in June.