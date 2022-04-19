Taiwan’s under-18 ice hockey team on Sunday finished top of Division III A at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, gaining promotion to Division II B.
Taiwan topped their six-team division on goal-difference after finishing with a 5-4 record along with Belgium and Iceland.
Taiwan scored a total of 24 goals, while Belgium and Iceland recorded 23 and 18 respectively.
Photo courtesy of the National Ice Hockey Federation
Taiwan’s campaign at the tournament began with an 8-3 win over Turkey on Monday last week, which they then followed up with a 4-0 win against Mexico on Tuesday and a 5-2 defeat of Israel on Thursday.
Despite suffering a 4-2 loss to Belgium, Taiwan bounced back to power past Iceland 5-2 on Sunday.
Taiwan’s Canadian head coach Ryan Conrad Lang told the Central News Agency that it had been the team’s best performance to date, describing promotion as a great achievement for everyone involved.
Taiwan forward Wen Pei-an, the team’s captain, said being on top of the standings was a dream come true and that he would remember the moment for the rest of his life.
National Ice Hockey Federation official Chen Jia-chi said the location for next year’s IIHF World U18 Championship Division II B would be announced either next month or in June.
Errol Spence on Saturday punished Yordenis Ugas on the way to a 10th-round technical knockout to add the Cuban’s World Boxing Association title to his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts. Spence, fighting in front of home fans in the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium in Texas, remained unbeaten, improving to 28-0 with 22 knockouts when referee Laurence Cole called a halt at 1 minute, 44 seconds of the 10th on the advice of the ringside doctor. By then, Ugas’ right eye was swollen shut from the blows meted out by Spence, who rocked the Cuban in the seventh round and
SECOND-ROUND LOSS: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said his absence from most events had been ‘difficult, mentally and emotionally,’ but that he was ‘moving on’ Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said he “ran out of gas” as he lost his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The world No. 1 went down 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve nine times in a rusty performance. “I was hanging on the ropes the entire match. I was really chasing the result constantly,” said Djokovic, whose only other appearance this year was in Dubai in February when he played just three matches. “I
STILL A THREAT: Klay Thompson said that Curry’s return was a thrill, adding that ‘the threat of him being out there is the best. It makes us a championship team’ The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry on Saturday made a triumphant return from a left foot sprain as the Warriors, led by Jordan Poole’s 30 points, routed the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in an NBA playoff opener. All-Star guard Curry, sidelined since March 16 with the injury, had 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the floor (3-of-6 from 3-point range) with three rebounds, four assists and a steal over 22 minutes off the bench, as the host Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series. “Everything was smooth for the most part,” Curry said. “It was nice to get back out
Taiwan’s top-tier soccer clubs kick off the season with six matches this weekend, as Tainan-TSG and Taichung Blue Whale look to retain their titles in the men’s and women’s leagues respectively. Defending champions Tainan-TSG are likely to face strong challenges from Taipower and Taichung Futuro as the Hua Nan Bank Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) campaign looks to be a three-horse race. In a big shake-up during the off-season, four key TSG players announced they would be leaving after disagreements over contract talks. All four were core members of TSG’s title-winning side, league Most Valuable Player and captain Wu Chun-ching, former Golden Boot