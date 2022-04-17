Angels manager Joe Maddon on Friday ordered the second bases-loaded intentional walk of his career and only the third in the majors since at least 1950, while Shohei Ohtani homered twice to lead Los Angeles past the Texas Rangers 9-6.
Corey Seager joins Barry Bonds in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008 in being given first base with the bases full. Hamilton’s free pass was also called by Maddon, who was then managing the Tampa Bay Rays against the Rangers.
Maddon visited with Austin Warren, who had walked his only previous batter to load the bases in the fourth inning with one out, then signaled that Los Angeles wanted to walk Seager, a two-time All-Star who joined Texas this season on a 10-year, US$325 million contract.
Photo: AFP
Charlie Culberson scored to put Texas ahead 4-2.
Maddon called his visit to the mound “a Hallmark kind of moment.”
“I thought by walking Seager there, of course, just trying to stay out of a big blow,” Maddon said. “And also just to stir the group up, quite frankly.”
Photo: AFP
“I walked out there and looked at [Warren]. I said: ‘How ’bout ...’ and then he kind of said: ‘Putting him on.’ I said: ‘Yeah, how ’bout putting him on?’ And he kind of smiled. And then the infielders kind of dug it, too.”
Warren said that he was surprised by the request.
He said: “But, I mean, I’m not going to tell Joe Maddon no.”
Photo: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY
“Maybe he hits a grand slam,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “Maybe he hits into a double play.”
Mitch Garver followed with a sacrifice fly to the warning track and Warren later balked in Marcus Semien to make it 6-2.
The Angels answered with a five-run fifth that included Ohtani’s second homer to lead 7-6.
“The balk’s what really hurt,” Maddon said. “The balk made it a two-run moment as opposed to a one-run moment, which I was perfectly happy with.”
Bonds’ intentional walk was called by then-Arizona Diamondbacks manager Buck Showalter, who is now the skipper of the New York Mets.
Both of the previous bases-loaded intentional walks were also part of victories — the Rays over the Rangers 7-4 at the old ballpark across the street from Globe Life Field and the Diamondbacks over the San Francisco Giants 8-7.
Ohtani hit the game’s first pitch into the Texas bullpen in right-center for his fifth leadoff homer and added a two-run shot in the fifth for his seventh multi-homer game.
“He’s starting to do Shohei things again,” Maddon said.
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Blue Jays 4, Athletics 1
‧ Brewers 1, Cardinals 10
‧ Dodgers 3, Reds 1
‧ Guardians 1, Giants 4
‧ Mariners 11, Astros 1
‧ Marlins 7, Phillies 1
‧ Mets 10, Diamondbacks 3
‧ Orioles 2, Yankees 1 (11i)
‧ Padres 2, Braves 5
‧ Pirates 2, Nationals 7
‧ Red Sox 4, Twins 8
‧ Rockies 6, Cubs 5
‧ Royals 1, Tigers 2
‧ White Sox 3, Rays 2
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was on Saturday killed when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a southern Florida highway. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595, saying that Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene. Miranda did not say why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours. “He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” she said. Haskins’ death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL, particularly from the
Alysa Liu, an Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at the age of 16. Considered the future of US women’s skating and already a two-time US national champion, Liu posted her decision on Instagram on Saturday. “I honestly never thought I would’ve accomplished as much as I did — LMAOO I’m so happy,” Liu wrote. “I feel so satisfied with how my skating career has gone. Now that I’m finally done with my goals in skating I’m going to be moving on with my life.” “This skating thing has taught me a lot more about life than
POLE TO FLAG: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finished fourth after starting fifth on the grid, having been passed by George Russell due to the deployment of a safety car Charles Leclerc claimed his second win of the Formula One season for Ferrari with a pole-to-flag victory at the Australian Grand Prix yesterday, as Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen had deja vu with another retirement. Leclerc’s car showed impressive pace and performance on the upgraded Albert Park circuit to seal his fourth career win ahead of Red Bull’s runner-up Sergio Perez, while third-placed George Russell grabbed his second podium and first for Mercedes in an encouraging day for the struggling constructors’ champions. “What a race and what pace,” said a thrilled Leclerc on the team radio, having finished 20 seconds ahead
SECOND-ROUND LOSS: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said his absence from most events had been ‘difficult, mentally and emotionally,’ but that he was ‘moving on’ Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said he “ran out of gas” as he lost his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The world No. 1 went down 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve nine times in a rusty performance. “I was hanging on the ropes the entire match. I was really chasing the result constantly,” said Djokovic, whose only other appearance this year was in Dubai in February when he played just three matches. “I