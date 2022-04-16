Taiwan’s top-tier soccer clubs kick off the season with six matches this weekend, as Tainan-TSG and Taichung Blue Whale look to retain their titles in the men’s and women’s leagues respectively.
Defending champions Tainan-TSG are likely to face strong challenges from Taipower and Taichung Futuro as the Hua Nan Bank Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) campaign looks to be a three-horse race.
In a big shake-up during the off-season, four key TSG players announced they would be leaving after disagreements over contract talks.
All four were core members of TSG’s title-winning side, league Most Valuable Player and captain Wu Chun-ching, former Golden Boot winner Benchy Astama, Taiwan national team goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh and defender Cheng Hao.
All four eventually joined Taichung Futuro, thereby enhancing their squad as they look to wrestle the title from TSG.
TSG general manger Hsiao Yung-fu told reporters that it is the club’s intention to stay on top by acquiring foreign players to fill the key roles.
“We are sure that head coach Lo Chih-tsung will able to get our new lineup to work together as a team, but we also know that a period of adjustment is needed for new players to settle in and learn the team’s system,” Hsiao said. “You see our team jersey now has two stars on it... We are confident that at the end of this season a third one will be added to the jersey.”
The new players are defender Akhrorbek Uktamov, who has played in Uzbekistan’s top league, as well as in Belarus and Tajikistan; South Korean midfielder Sim Woon-sub from Yangju Citizen in South Korea’s third tier; and Ismael Traore, a defender from Guinea, who is likely to be asked to play as a defensive midfielder.
TSG have also acquired winger Pai Shao-yu, who played for Tatung last season, and coach Kenneth Kwok from Hong Kong.
Taichung Futuro have added the four former TSG players as well as Turkey-born Taiwan international Onur Dogan from Tatung, but have lost South Korean striker Joo Ik-seong, who left to join Hang Yuan.
Meanwhile Taipower head coach Chen Kuei-jen said that his team would battle for the title with an all-Taiwanese lineup.
They have added Taiwan international Wen Chih-hao, who has returned home after playing nine seasons in China.
The opening game sees Hang Yuan host Ming Chuan University in New Taipei City tomorrow at 3pm, while Taipower take on AC Taipei, promoted from the second division, at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung at 4pm, before Taichung Futuro face Leopard Cat (formerly Tatung) at the same venue at 7pm.
The women’s league starts today when Hang Yuan host Hualien City in New Taipei City at 4pm, before two matches at 6pm — Taoyuan Mars against Taipei Bravo at National Sports University in Taoyuan and Kaohsiung Sunny Bank against Taichung Blue Whale at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung.
