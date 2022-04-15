Man City see off Atletico in fiery clash

SPAIN-ENGLAND SHOWDOWN: Manchester City’s draw was enought to pit them against Real Madrid in the semi-finals, while Liverpool’s draw set them up to face Villarreal

AFP, MADRID





Manchester City on Wednesday secured the goalless draw they needed to edge out Atletico Madrid and advance to the Champions League semi-finals, but the match was marred by a mass brawl late in the game that continued to rage in the tunnel after fulltime.

Police were seen in the tunnel at the Wanda Metropolitano, as video footage showed heated arguments breaking out between the players, including Atletico’s Stefan Savic and City’s Jack Grealish, with staff trying to keep the players apart.

“I didn’t see it,” Diego Simeone said. “I was on the pitch applauding the fans. By the time I went inside there was nobody there.”

Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo, left, and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann jump for a header during their UEFA Champions League quarter-final match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Asked about the behavior of Atletico’s players, Pep Guardiola said he had “nothing to say.”

The trouble began on the pitch, as Atletico defender Felipe sparked a huge brawl in the corner after a taking a wild swipe at City’s Phil Foden. Felipe was sent off, but not before a crowd of players, substitutes and staff swarmed in.

“We knew it was not an easy place to come, it is a hostile environment, it was a difficult night all round and how we defended and controlled ourselves over the two legs was incredible,” City defender John Stones told BT Sport.

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid players fight during their UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

In the end, Kevin de Bruyne’s first-leg strike last week at the Etihad Stadium proved enough for City to claim a 1-0 victory on aggregate in Madrid, although the Belgian had to go off with an injury which, if significant, would be a hammer blow to their hopes of winning the treble. Kyle Walker also hobbled off in the second half.

City is now to face Real Madrid, with Liverpool up against Villarreal in the other semi-final to complete an all Spanish-English lineup in the last four.

Simeone was widely criticized for Atletico’s negative tactics in the first leg and there was only a minor shift here, with the plan still to keep the game tight ahead of a final push.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, right, scores against SL Benfica during their UEFA Champions League quarter-final in Liverpool, England, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Atletico came close, spurning a number of late chances, but instead City advance to the semis for a second consecutive year, in sight again of their first Champions League triumph.

“If we play like we did in the second half we have no chance,” Guardiola said. “We are playing Real Madrid, the kings of this competition. We will have to suffer.”

In Wednesday’s other match, Liverpool survived a late collapse for a 3-3 draw against SL Benfica.

Juergen Klopp’s side already had one foot in the last four after winning 3-1 in the quarter-final first leg in Lisbon.

They were on cruise control for long spells in the second leg at Anfield, but had to hold their nerve before advancing 6-4 on aggregate after an uncharacteristic meltdown in the closing stages.

Ibrahima Konate put Liverpool ahead before Goncalo Ramos equalized late in the first half.

When Roberto Firmino netted twice after the interval, the tie looked all but over.

However, Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez struck for Benfica to briefly give the visitors hope of an astonishing escape act, before Liverpool finally restored order.