The full-time whistle had long been blown on the Australian Matildas’ win over the New Zealand Football Ferns when the emotion of Tuesday night reached its peak.
On an empty pitch at Canberra’s GIO Stadium, players from both teams watched on in support as midfielder Aivi Luik’s head was shaved as part of a fundraising effort for brain tumor research.
The 37-year-old had promised to go under the razor if she reached her target of A$30,000 (US$22,324) to honor her younger brother, Noah Kerwick, 27, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Having exceeded that amount after four days, she remained true to her word following Australia’s 3-1 win, allowing Football Ferns player Rebakah Stott — herself a cancer survivor — to administer the haircut.
Luik, who is based overseas and has not seen her brother since his diagnosis, had raised more than A$37,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation by Tuesday morning.
“It’s so heart-warming to feel all that love and support,” Luik said. “Hair is always going to grow back, so why not? Honestly, every single person that donated is such a big hero.”
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said the unusual scenes on the pitch at fulltime were testament to the power of soccer and the unity of his team.
“Apologies, I get emotional here because it’s so much more than football and this team shows that so much every day, and the way they came together with Aivi,” Gustavsson said. “She almost apologized a couple of days ago and said: ‘I don’t want this to be a disturbance.’ And all of us said: ‘It’s never going to be a disturbance, this is what we’re about. We share our scars and we’re in this together.’”
Stott made an emotional return to soccer in December, less than a year after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma early last year. Her journey, which she chronicled in an online blog, drew huge support from the soccer world.
“We’re a big Matildas family: the past players, present players, the future players, their families — we’ve had babies in camp now,” Gustavsson said. “I’ve had the privilege at both games here to meet the family and friends group up in the stands when the team’s warming up and see how much they mean to these players.”
“Then to see Aivi doing that for her brother and do it with Stott as well — it’s so much more than football,” Gustavsson added.
Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova said it was an “incredible” moment.
“Being part of it and seeing how Aivi is approaching this hard, tough situation, it’s just unbelievable,” she said. “I’m just proud to be part of it — and I know Australian players and Kiwi players are very close, so I hope that everybody felt that kind of support from the Ferns.”
