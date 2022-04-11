Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins dies after hit by dump truck

AP, FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida





Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was on Saturday killed when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a southern Florida highway.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595, saying that Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miranda did not say why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws against the Carolina Panthers in their pre-season NFL game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 27 last year. Photo: AP

“He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” she said.

Haskins’ death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL, particularly from the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Commanders.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time,” Tomlin added.

Haskins was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Ohio State University. He started seven games as a rookie, going 2-5. He was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, and was then released.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he was “absolutely heartbroken” to learn of Haskins’ death.

“Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him,” Rivera said in a statement. “This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed.”