Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was on Saturday killed when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a southern Florida highway.
Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595, saying that Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.
Miranda did not say why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours.
Photo: AP
“He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” she said.
Haskins’ death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL, particularly from the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Commanders.
“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time,” Tomlin added.
Haskins was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Ohio State University. He started seven games as a rookie, going 2-5. He was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, and was then released.
Washington coach Ron Rivera said he was “absolutely heartbroken” to learn of Haskins’ death.
“Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him,” Rivera said in a statement. “This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed.”
Tiger Woods was paired with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds of the Masters in pairings released on Tuesday. Woods on Tuesday said that he plans to play in the 86th Masters, making a epic return only 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in an automobile accident. Woods spent three months in a hospital bed and more time in a wheelchair before graduating to crutches. He now thinks he can notonly walk the rolling Augusta National course for four rounds, but also give himself a chance to match
YOUNGEST CHAMPION: Teenager Carlos Alcaraz received a congratulatory call from Spain’s King Felipe VI and a message from his idol Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz believes watching boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him become the the youngest ever Miami Open champion. Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, on Sunday showed why many believe he is the hottest young prospect in men’s tennis with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway to land a first ATP Masters crown. Only two men have won titles at that level at a younger age — Michael Chang, who was 18 years and five months old when he won in Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal, 18 years and 10 months when he was victorious
Tiger Woods on Thursday described his first competitive round of golf in 508 days as painful and positive after pushing himself to an opening-round one-under 71 at the Masters and into the battle for a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket. Fourteen months after a career-threatening traffic accident there is still a long painful road ahead for the 46-year-old if he is to match Jack Nicklaus’ victories at the Masters. To do that he will need to negotiate three more punishing rounds on Augusta National’s undulating layout, as well as hours of ice baths and physiotherapy, but that is the price he must pay
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and