CRICKET
Maharaj misses ton
Keshav Maharaj yesterday fell 16 runs short of a maiden Test century as South Africa’s tail-enders piled on the runs in the second Test against Bangladesh in Gqeberha. Maharaj’s 84 was his best in Tests, but he left disappointed after becoming Taijul Islam’s fifth victim, putting the hosts on 418-8. At tea on day 2, South Africa had been bowled out for 453, with Islam taking 6-135.
CRICKET
Chahal describes dangling
India bowler Yuzvendra Chahal says that he was dangled from a 15th-floor hotel balcony by a heavily drunk fellow player during the Indian Premier League in 2013. The incident happened during a get-together when the leg-spinner, who has played 61 one-day internationals for India, played for the Mumbai Indians. “So there was a player who was very drunk — and I won’t take his name — he was very drunk, he just called me aside and he took me outside and he hung me out from the balcony,” Chahal, now 31, said in a video posted by his current IPL team, the Rajasthan Royals. “I was holding on to him, with my arms around his neck. If I had lost my grip, we were on the 15th floor ... had there been a small mistake there, I would have fallen down,” he said. Chahal said that others rushed to his rescue. “I kind of fainted and they gave me water. Then I realised how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere,” he said.
BOXING
UK venue possible
Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn on Friday said that the UK is among the places being considered to host the Briton’s rematch against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, adding that the fight is to take place in June or July. “We’re in final negotiations for a couple of sites for either the end of June or early-to-mid-July,” Hearn told British media. “I reckon within two weeks we’ll have some news in terms of where that’s going to be.”
EUROPEAN SOCCER
Lorient thrash Saint-Etienne
Lorient on Friday conceded two early goals before thrashing AS Saint-Etienne 6-2 in Ligue 1 to move four points clear of the relegation zone. Mali striker Ibrahima Kone and Nigeria forward Terem Moffi both scored twice for Lorient. In Spain, Rafa Mir and Papu Gomez struck late as Sevilla bounced back from last week’s defeat against Barcelona with a 4-2 win over Granada to go second in La Liga. In England, Newcastle United moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.
GOLF
Scheffler takes handy lead
Scottie Scheffler on Friday strolled off Augusta National with a five-under 67 to give him a five-shot lead, tying a Masters record after 36 holes. “I think I’m still playing against the golf course out there,” Scheffler said. “And there’s a bunch of other guys in he field. So I can’t be paying too much attention to them either way.” Scheffler is beating them all, along with an increasingly difficult Augusta National. He was at eight-under 136, five shots clear of defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (69), former champion Charl Schwartzel (69), former British Open champion Shane Lowry (68) and 18-hole leader Sungjae Im (74). Tiger Woods (74) was nine shots behind.
Tiger Woods was paired with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds of the Masters in pairings released on Tuesday. Woods on Tuesday said that he plans to play in the 86th Masters, making a epic return only 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in an automobile accident. Woods spent three months in a hospital bed and more time in a wheelchair before graduating to crutches. He now thinks he can notonly walk the rolling Augusta National course for four rounds, but also give himself a chance to match
YOUNGEST CHAMPION: Teenager Carlos Alcaraz received a congratulatory call from Spain’s King Felipe VI and a message from his idol Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz believes watching boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him become the the youngest ever Miami Open champion. Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, on Sunday showed why many believe he is the hottest young prospect in men’s tennis with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway to land a first ATP Masters crown. Only two men have won titles at that level at a younger age — Michael Chang, who was 18 years and five months old when he won in Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal, 18 years and 10 months when he was victorious
Tiger Woods on Thursday described his first competitive round of golf in 508 days as painful and positive after pushing himself to an opening-round one-under 71 at the Masters and into the battle for a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket. Fourteen months after a career-threatening traffic accident there is still a long painful road ahead for the 46-year-old if he is to match Jack Nicklaus’ victories at the Masters. To do that he will need to negotiate three more punishing rounds on Augusta National’s undulating layout, as well as hours of ice baths and physiotherapy, but that is the price he must pay
Finally back for opening day — and in a full house — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays on Friday tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades as Lourdes Gurriel Jr doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help erase a seven-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 10-8. “We never panic,” Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez said. “We know what we’re capable of and we trust in each other.” For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a capacity crowd of 45,022 packed in to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr and