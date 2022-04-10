SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with Agencies





CRICKET

Maharaj misses ton

Keshav Maharaj yesterday fell 16 runs short of a maiden Test century as South Africa’s tail-enders piled on the runs in the second Test against Bangladesh in Gqeberha. Maharaj’s 84 was his best in Tests, but he left disappointed after becoming Taijul Islam’s fifth victim, putting the hosts on 418-8. At tea on day 2, South Africa had been bowled out for 453, with Islam taking 6-135.

CRICKET

Chahal describes dangling

India bowler Yuzvendra Chahal says that he was dangled from a 15th-floor hotel balcony by a heavily drunk fellow player during the Indian Premier League in 2013. The incident happened during a get-together when the leg-spinner, who has played 61 one-day internationals for India, played for the Mumbai Indians. “So there was a player who was very drunk — and I won’t take his name — he was very drunk, he just called me aside and he took me outside and he hung me out from the balcony,” Chahal, now 31, said in a video posted by his current IPL team, the Rajasthan Royals. “I was holding on to him, with my arms around his neck. If I had lost my grip, we were on the 15th floor ... had there been a small mistake there, I would have fallen down,” he said. Chahal said that others rushed to his rescue. “I kind of fainted and they gave me water. Then I realised how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere,” he said.

BOXING

UK venue possible

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn on Friday said that the UK is among the places being considered to host the Briton’s rematch against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, adding that the fight is to take place in June or July. “We’re in final negotiations for a couple of sites for either the end of June or early-to-mid-July,” Hearn told British media. “I reckon within two weeks we’ll have some news in terms of where that’s going to be.”

EUROPEAN SOCCER

Lorient thrash Saint-Etienne

Lorient on Friday conceded two early goals before thrashing AS Saint-Etienne 6-2 in Ligue 1 to move four points clear of the relegation zone. Mali striker Ibrahima Kone and Nigeria forward Terem Moffi both scored twice for Lorient. In Spain, Rafa Mir and Papu Gomez struck late as Sevilla bounced back from last week’s defeat against Barcelona with a 4-2 win over Granada to go second in La Liga. In England, Newcastle United moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

GOLF

Scheffler takes handy lead

Scottie Scheffler on Friday strolled off Augusta National with a five-under 67 to give him a five-shot lead, tying a Masters record after 36 holes. “I think I’m still playing against the golf course out there,” Scheffler said. “And there’s a bunch of other guys in he field. So I can’t be paying too much attention to them either way.” Scheffler is beating them all, along with an increasingly difficult Augusta National. He was at eight-under 136, five shots clear of defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (69), former champion Charl Schwartzel (69), former British Open champion Shane Lowry (68) and 18-hole leader Sungjae Im (74). Tiger Woods (74) was nine shots behind.