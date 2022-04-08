Gennady Golovkin plans to turn 40 in style with “a great fight” against Ryota Murata tomorrow in a middleweight unification showdown in Japan, one day after his birthday.
IBF world champion “GGG” Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) is favored to beat Murata (16-2), who holds the WBA version of the title, in Saitama.
The hard-hitting Kazakh turns 40 today and has not fought since December 2020, when he stopped Polish challenger Kamil Szeremeta in the seventh round.
Photo: AFP
Golovkin promised to “live up to everyone’s expectations” against home boxer Murata, with a blockbuster third fight against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez possibly on the cards later this year if he wins.
“I’ve never been 40 before, so this will be a new feeling for me,” Golovkin told reporters at a news conference in Tokyo yesterday. “It’s a special feeling for me to be in Japan at this time. A lot of people have worked very hard to make it possible for me to be here ready to celebrate my 40th birthday.”
Golovkin has been hailed as the biggest name to enter a ring in Japan since heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who was knocked out in Tokyo by 40-1 underdog James “Buster” Douglas in one of boxing’s biggest upsets in 1990.
Tomorrow’s fight was originally scheduled for December last year, but was postponed because of travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Golovkin said he had “a lot of respect” for underdog Murata, who won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics and is a household name in Japan.
“We have had a lot of time to get ready for the fight, so I think we will both be very well prepared,” he said. “I can promise that it’s going to be a great fight.”
The 36-year-old Murata has not fought since he successfully defended his WBA “regular” world title belt against Canada’s Steven Butler in Yokohama, Japan, in December 2019.
Murata was then installed as WBA “super” champion in 2020, the sanctioning body’s premier belt, after Alvarez vacated the crown to move up in weight.
“We’ve had a lot of time and I’ve been sparring for a long time, so it’s good to be about to have a real match,” Murata said. “I’ve trained well, but whether that comes out in the ring is in the lap of the gods. I can’t promise anything, but I have trained well.”
Tiger Woods was paired with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds of the Masters in pairings released on Tuesday. Woods on Tuesday said that he plans to play in the 86th Masters, making a epic return only 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in an automobile accident. Woods spent three months in a hospital bed and more time in a wheelchair before graduating to crutches. He now thinks he can notonly walk the rolling Augusta National course for four rounds, but also give himself a chance to match
YOUNGEST CHAMPION: Teenager Carlos Alcaraz received a congratulatory call from Spain’s King Felipe VI and a message from his idol Rafael Nadal Carlos Alcaraz believes watching boyhood idol Rafael Nadal helped him become the the youngest ever Miami Open champion. Alcaraz, who turns 19 next month, on Sunday showed why many believe he is the hottest young prospect in men’s tennis with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway to land a first ATP Masters crown. Only two men have won titles at that level at a younger age — Michael Chang, who was 18 years and five months old when he won in Toronto in 1990, and Rafael Nadal, 18 years and 10 months when he was victorious
HONORS FOR TWO: Yang’s gold was also a special moment for Taiwan’s representative to Turkey Volkan Huang, who had the opportunity to award the judoka with the gold Taiwanese Olympic judo medalist Yang Yung-wei on Friday added another grand slam gold to his collection after beating former world champion Lukhumi Chkhvimiani of Georgia with a drop shoulder throw in the men’s under-60kg final at the Antalya Grand Slam in Turkey. Yang, who won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam last year, scored with a seoi nage (shoulder throw), in the last minute and 32 seconds for waza-ari (the second-highest score in the three-tier system), which gave him the win. Solidifying his second grand slam gold since the Olympics, Yang let out a
Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges provided British Cycling and governing body International Cycling Union (UCI) with evidence that she was eligible to compete at yesterday’s National Omnium Championships and was not clear about why she had been excluded from the event, she said. Bridges had been due to compete in her first women’s event in Derby, but British Cycling on Wednesday said they had been informed by the UCI that she would not be eligible to participate under their current guidelines. “No one should have to choose between who they are, and participating in the sport that they love,” Bridges said in a