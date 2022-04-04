Ethiopia’s Gelmisa races to victory in Paris Marathon

Reuters, PARIS





Ethiopian Deso Gelmisa yesterday produced a burst of speed in the final stretch to claim the biggest title of his career with victory in the Paris Marathon in cold conditions.

Gelmisa covered the 42.195km in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 7 seven seconds — 14 seconds outside his personal best — as he finished ahead of last year’s Chicago Marathon winner and compatriot Seifu Tura.

Tura finished three seconds behind the 24-year-old Gelmisa, whose previous title came at the Porto Marathon in 2019.

Competitors run in front of the Eiffel Tower during the Paris Marathon yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Morhad Amdouni finished third by setting a new French record in 2:05.22, improving the mark set by Benoit Zwierzchiewski in 2003 by more than a minute.

Kenya’s Judith Jeptum won the women’s race by beating the course record in 2:19.48.

“The conditions were tough, but I’m happy with what I did today,” Jeptum said.

Ethiopia’s Deso Gelmisa crosses the finish line to win the 46th edition of the Paris Marathon yesterday. Photo: AFP

The race started shortly before 8am local time with a temperature just above 0°C.

Jeptum was in a league of her own, surging ahead of her rivals before the 30km mark and never looked back as she beat the previous best Paris mark set by Kenyan Purity Rionoripo in 2017 by 67 seconds.

Ethiopians Fantu Jimma and Besu Sado were second and third.