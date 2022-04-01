Swiatek marches into semis, Zverev is ousted by Ruud

Reuters





Poland’s Iga Swiatek on Wednesday continued her terrific run with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Petra Kvitova to reach the Miami Open semi-finals, while Norway’s Casper Ruud upset men’s second seed Alexander Zverev in their quarter-final clash.

Swiatek, who traveled to Miami full of confidence after claiming back-to-back titles in Doha and Indian Wells, pressured Kvitova’s serve throughout the 77-minute match and never faced a break point.

The second seed, who is to take over the world No. 1 ranking next week, has now won 15 consecutive matches dating back to Qatar. She next faces 16th seed Jessica Pegula.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek returns to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their women’s singles quarter-final at the Miami Open in Miami Gardens on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“I want to use the confidence that I built since the beginning of Doha,” Swiatek said. “I’m on a roll and I want to use that. Having that kind of streak got pretty tricky, but I’m pretty glad that I could play well, that I’m healthy, and that I can compete against players like Petra. She’s a legend.”

Pegula advanced after Spain’s Paula Badosa retired with a viral illness while trailing 4-1.

The other women’s singles semi-final was to be played early this morning between Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, who defeated Daria Saville of Australia, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarters, and Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who ousted Danielle Collins of the US 6-2, 6-1.

In the men’s draw, Norwegian Ruud secured the biggest win of his career with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 triumph over world No. 4 Zverev.

After Zverev leveled the match, it was Ruud who was the aggressor in the decider.

Ruud faces Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, whose run in his ATP Masters 1000 debut continued after Italian ninth seed Jannik Sinner retired from their match with foot blisters.

The men’s singles quarter-

final between Germany’s Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland was to be played shortly after press time last night, while Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia are to play this morning Taiwan time.