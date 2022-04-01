Poland’s Iga Swiatek on Wednesday continued her terrific run with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Petra Kvitova to reach the Miami Open semi-finals, while Norway’s Casper Ruud upset men’s second seed Alexander Zverev in their quarter-final clash.
Swiatek, who traveled to Miami full of confidence after claiming back-to-back titles in Doha and Indian Wells, pressured Kvitova’s serve throughout the 77-minute match and never faced a break point.
The second seed, who is to take over the world No. 1 ranking next week, has now won 15 consecutive matches dating back to Qatar. She next faces 16th seed Jessica Pegula.
Photo: AFP
“I want to use the confidence that I built since the beginning of Doha,” Swiatek said. “I’m on a roll and I want to use that. Having that kind of streak got pretty tricky, but I’m pretty glad that I could play well, that I’m healthy, and that I can compete against players like Petra. She’s a legend.”
Pegula advanced after Spain’s Paula Badosa retired with a viral illness while trailing 4-1.
The other women’s singles semi-final was to be played early this morning between Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, who defeated Daria Saville of Australia, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarters, and Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who ousted Danielle Collins of the US 6-2, 6-1.
In the men’s draw, Norwegian Ruud secured the biggest win of his career with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 triumph over world No. 4 Zverev.
After Zverev leveled the match, it was Ruud who was the aggressor in the decider.
Ruud faces Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, whose run in his ATP Masters 1000 debut continued after Italian ninth seed Jannik Sinner retired from their match with foot blisters.
The men’s singles quarter-
final between Germany’s Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland was to be played shortly after press time last night, while Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia are to play this morning Taiwan time.
Biniam Girmay of Eritrea won the Gent-Wevelgem cycling classic in Belgium on Sunday, becoming the first African cyclist to win a one-day classic. “This changes a lot in the future, especially for all African riders,” the Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider said after his narrow and hard-fought triumph in the Belgian cobbled classic. “I felt confident over the last 250m, but I just came here for a good result — this is amazing.” The 21-year-old Girmay was part of a four-rider breakaway in the final 30km of the epic 248.8km run, and sprung an early sprint from the back of his rivals 250m
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday won the mixed doubles title for Taiwan at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated the world No. 7 Indian pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to take home their first mixed doubles title of the year and the sixth since they began playing together in 2019. Lin and Cheng have previously won mixed doubles titles in Oman; Shenzhen, China; and Hong Kong, while it was their third title in Doha. The Taiwanese pairing also played the Indian duo
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday’s second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title. World No. 14 Atthaya, an LPGA rookie 19-year-old making only her fifth tour start, fired the low round of the week at an eight-under-par 64 at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California. That left her deadlocked with Madsen after 72 holes on 16-under 272 and, after missing a six-foot birdie putt for the win on the first playoff hole, Atthaya took advantage of Madsen going into a water hazard and claimed
TRAUMATIC NIGHT: Reigning European champions Italy are to miss their second consecutive World Cup finals after falling to Aleksandar Trajkovski’s late strike Reigning European champions Italy are to miss a second straight FIFA World Cup finals after losing to a dramatic stoppage-time goal against North Macedonia on Thursday, but Portugal, Wales and Sweden all made it through to qualifying playoff deciders. Four-time World Cup winners Italy were stunned in Palermo as Aleksandar Trajkovski — who used to play in the Sicilian city — fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the second minute of stoppage-time to give North Macedonia an incredible 1-0 victory. The Azzurri will again be absent from the World Cup in Qatar after also failing to qualify for the 2018 finals in Russia