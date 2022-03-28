Japan’s Shoma Uno was on Saturday finally crowned men’s world figure skating champion at the sixth attempt in Montpellier, as French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won a fifth world crown.
Uno, 24, totaled 312.48 points, a new personal best, to take the title in the absence of the injured stars, compatriot Yuzuru Hanyu and American Nathan Chen.
Chen, a triple world champion who claimed Olympic gold last month in Beijing, has a “persistent,” but unspecified, injury. Hanyu, a double Olympic champion and double world champion, has a problem with his right ankle.
Photo: AFP
“I am finally first,” said Uno, who took Olympic silver in 2018 and bronze last month, and has twice been a runner-up in the world championship.
Uno led after the short program and landed five quadruple jumps, as he skated to Maurice Ravel’s Bolero. He beat his 18-year-old compatriot Yuma Kagiyama, second in the Olympics, who scored 297.60 points. American Vincent Zhou was third on 277.38.
Teenager Kagiyama, who won silver at last year’s world championships and also at last month’s Olympics, paid dearly for an attempted triple Axel that turned into a single and an incomplete rotation on one of his quads.
Photo: AFP
For Zhou, the bronze was redemption.
The 21-year-old was forced out of the Olympic men’s event following a positive COVID-19 test on the eve of competition. He won a second world championship bronze, after collecting one in 2019.
Olympic champions Papadakis and Cizeron claimed a fifth world ice dancing title, with world record scores all the way, to add to the golds they won in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Papadakis, 26, and 27-year-old Cizeron sealed gold after a memorable two days on home ice with a new world record total of 229.82 points.
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue took silver with 222.39, ahead of fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates, 216.83. The top three couples all train together in Montreal.
“It’s one of the best competitions of our career, we felt incredible support, especially after the Olympics,” Cizeron said after winning gold in Beijing behind closed doors.
“That’s one of the reasons we love what we do so much. The goosebumps, the emotions that come with the noise, it’s indescribable,” he added.
South Africa yesterday locked in a semi-final place, while the West Indies kept their hopes alive at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain. The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington’s Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm. Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play, but a match of 26 overs per side began at 3:15pm under brooding skies. The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa
Taiwanese hurdler Chen Kuei-ru on Sunday improved on his national record twice in a day, but failed to reach the final of the men’s 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia. The 28-year-old Taiwanese first clocked a time of 7.74 seconds in the heats to qualify third-fastest for the semi-finals. Later in the day in the semi-finals, Chen improved his time to 7.67 seconds, but finished last of the eight athletes and failed to qualify for the final. The Taiwanese said he was not happy with his overall performance. “Breaking the national record was the least of my goals. The initial
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Thursday won the mixed doubles title for Taiwan at the WTT Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar. The Taiwanese world No. 1 mixed doubles duo defeated the world No. 7 Indian pairing of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to take home their first mixed doubles title of the year and the sixth since they began playing together in 2019. Lin and Cheng have previously won mixed doubles titles in Oman; Shenzhen, China; and Hong Kong, while it was their third title in Doha. The Taiwanese pairing also played the Indian duo
Kevin Muscat was branded “the most hated man in football” by an opponent during his playing days, but the Australian hopes perceptions are changing after making his mark as a coach. England-born Muscat had a successful playing career as a tough-tackling defender with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Millwall and Crystal Palace, and won 46 caps for Australia. However, he was also involved in a series of controversial on-field incidents and was sent off 12 times. In 2001, France coach Roger Lemerre described a crunching Muscat tackle that injured forward Christophe Dugarry as an “act of brutality.” Now 48 and manager of a Yokohama