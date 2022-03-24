Ukraine’s heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk is to prepare for a rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua after he received permission to leave his country and train, ESPN reported on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight world champion dethroned heavyweight champion Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he returned to Kyiv to join a territorial defense battalion, saying that he did not know when we would be stepping back into the ring.
Photo: Reuters
However, ESPN reported that a fight between the two would take place this summer after Ukrainian Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit offered Usyk permission to leave the country.
Ukrainian rules bar men aged 18 to 60, who could be conscripted, from leaving the country.
Other reports said that there is an exception to the rules for parents of three or more children under the age of 18.
Usyk has three children.
Promoter Matchroom Boxing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Taiwanese men’s badminton ace Chou Tien-chen on Saturday lost to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in straight sets in the men’s singles semi-final at the All England Open. Fourth seed and world No. 4 Chou was no match for top seed Axelsen, losing 21-13, 21-15 in 48-minutes, at the Super 1000 tournament in Birmingham. The defeat brought the matchup tally between Axelsen, 28, and the 32-year-old Chou to 14-2 in the Dane’s favor. Chou was runner-up at the 2020 All England Open, the best performance by any male shuttler from Taiwan in the event. Axelsen’s victory set him up to yesterday face
Detained for more than a month in Russia, US basketball star Brittney Griner has become an unlikely victim of the war in Ukraine — and the best way to free her remains a crucial question. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained in a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage. She was immediately placed in a detention center, and on Thursday, a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19. The 31-year-old — one of few women who can “dunk” a ball and considered one of
Taiwanese hurdler Chen Kuei-ru on Sunday improved on his national record twice in a day, but failed to reach the final of the men’s 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia. The 28-year-old Taiwanese first clocked a time of 7.74 seconds in the heats to qualify third-fastest for the semi-finals. Later in the day in the semi-finals, Chen improved his time to 7.67 seconds, but finished last of the eight athletes and failed to qualify for the final. The Taiwanese said he was not happy with his overall performance. “Breaking the national record was the least of my goals. The initial
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju yesterday crashed out of the quarter-finals of the men’s singles at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash. World No. 2 and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Ma Long of China beat world No. 7 Lin 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7 in 44 minutes, 54 seconds. Lin on Wednesday beat world No. 12 Slovenian Darko Jorgic 11-4, 11-3, 11-9 to clinch a place in the quarter-finals. In mixed doubles on Wednesday, Taiwan’s world No. 1 pairing of Lin and Cheng I-ching lost in the final, with the Chinese duo of Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin, ranked world No. 3, winning 11-3, 12-10,