Oleksandr Usyk to prepare for rematch against Joshua

Reuters





Ukraine’s heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk is to prepare for a rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua after he received permission to leave his country and train, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight world champion dethroned heavyweight champion Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he returned to Kyiv to join a territorial defense battalion, saying that he did not know when we would be stepping back into the ring.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after defeating Anthony Joshua of Britain in a heavyweight title bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sept. 25 last year. Photo: Reuters

However, ESPN reported that a fight between the two would take place this summer after Ukrainian Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit offered Usyk permission to leave the country.

Ukrainian rules bar men aged 18 to 60, who could be conscripted, from leaving the country.

Other reports said that there is an exception to the rules for parents of three or more children under the age of 18.

Usyk has three children.

Promoter Matchroom Boxing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Additional reporting by staff writer