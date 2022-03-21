Friends and family honor Warne at private funeral

AFP, MELBOURNE





Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne was yesterday honored at a private funeral by family and friends.

The legendary leg spinner’s body was found at a luxury resort in Thailand on March 4, with his death from a suspected heart attack at 52 provoking shock and grief worldwide from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow players.

An autopsy revealed Warne died of natural causes, with a private jet last week flying him home to his native Melbourne.

Family and friends follow the hearse of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne for a lap of the ground during a private memorial service at the St Kilda Football Club in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: Reuters

He was remembered yesterdaing in an invitation-only funeral at St Kilda Football Club, an Australian Rules team he supported all his life.

Among the mourners were Warne’s three children Brooke, Jackson, and Summer along with fellow cricketers, local media personalities and his close-knit poker group.

The service ended with his coffin given a lap of honor at St Kilda’s home ground as family members walked behind and the song The Time of My Life from the movie Dirty Dancing boomed through loudspeakers. Tina Turner’s Simply The Best played as the hearse left the ground.

“He brought together so many things,” his close friend and television presenter Eddie McGuire, who delivered a eulogy, told the Herald Sun newspaper outside the venue.

“The magic part about Shane Warne was that he sprinkled his gold dust everywhere he went. He didn’t become a hermit, he brought his friends into everything in life,” McGuire added.

The public would be able to pay tribute to Warne on Wednesday next week at a state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where thousands of people are expected to attend.