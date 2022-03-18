Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju yesterday crashed out of the quarter-finals of the men’s singles at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash.
World No. 2 and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Ma Long of China beat world No. 7 Lin 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7 in 44 minutes, 54 seconds.
Lin on Wednesday beat world No. 12 Slovenian Darko Jorgic 11-4, 11-3, 11-9 to clinch a place in the quarter-finals.
Photo: CNA
In mixed doubles on Wednesday, Taiwan’s world No. 1 pairing of Lin and Cheng I-ching lost in the final, with the Chinese duo of Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin, ranked world No. 3, winning 11-3, 12-10, 11-4, in 24 minutes, 16 seconds.
In the men’s doubles, Taiwanese duo Chuang Chih-yuan and Chen Chien-an ended their run in third place, after losing to Japan’s Shunsuke Togami and Yukiya Uda in the semi-finals.
The world No. 3 Japanese pairing beat Chuang and Chen, who won Taiwan’s first gold medal at the World Table Tennis Championships in 2013, 11- 9, 11-5, 11-13, 11-5.
Photo: CNA
Earlier, in the women’s singles, world No. 12 Cheng lost her round-of-16 match to world No. 8 Kasumi Ishikawa of Japan, who won 11-8, 11-8, 5-11, 8-11, 11-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.
“If I could have played at a slower pace, more patiently, the result might have been different,” Cheng said, adding that she only managed to follow her plan for the match in the third and fourth games.
The Singapore tournament, which has a US$600,000 prize purse and is set to conclude on Sunday, is Lin and Cheng’s first international competition this year. They began playing together in 2019 and won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.
ODD DAY: Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to 21-year-old Jenson Brooksby in Indian Wells, while Elena Rybakina’s win was overshadowed when Victoria Azarenka broke down in tears Daniil Medvedev was on Monday sent crashing out of the BNP Paribas Open in a stunning defeat to Gael Monfils that ended the Russian’s three-week reign as world No. 1. On a day of upsets at Indian Wells, California, Medvedev was the highest-profile casualty to be sent packing, outfoxed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by veteran Frenchman Monfils. The shocks continued in the evening session as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbled out to 21-year-old American Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world, advanced to the last 16 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. Earlier, the 35-year-old Monfils scored his first victory over a world
A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios on Thursday said that he has never felt better following his first-round win at Indian Wells — and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age. The Australian overwhelmed young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0 in a little over an hour. “I’m just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple years because of the pandemic, and taking time off to get my mind and body right,” he told reporters after the win. Kyrgios had become as well known for his on-court antics and
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul. After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game. After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak
Tom Brady’s stunning announcement that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season delighted football fans, but likely took the air out of the person who purchased his “last touchdown pass” football the day before. The undisclosed buyer paid US$518,628 for what was thought to be the ball used in the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s final touchdown pass. Bidding had opened at US$100,000 last month. “If there is any item in the field of sports collectibles that needs no embellishment, it is this historic piece: the final touchdown ball of Tom Brady’s career,” Lelands said in its description of the