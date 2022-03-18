Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju crashes out of Singapore Smash

Staff writer, CNA





Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju yesterday crashed out of the quarter-finals of the men’s singles at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash.

World No. 2 and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Ma Long of China beat world No. 7 Lin 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7 in 44 minutes, 54 seconds.

Lin on Wednesday beat world No. 12 Slovenian Darko Jorgic 11-4, 11-3, 11-9 to clinch a place in the quarter-finals.

Taiwanese table tennis duo Lin Yun-ju, left, and Cheng I-ching play in the mixed doubles final at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash on Wednesday night. Photo: CNA

In mixed doubles on Wednesday, Taiwan’s world No. 1 pairing of Lin and Cheng I-ching lost in the final, with the Chinese duo of Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin, ranked world No. 3, winning 11-3, 12-10, 11-4, in 24 minutes, 16 seconds.

In the men’s doubles, Taiwanese duo Chuang Chih-yuan and Chen Chien-an ended their run in third place, after losing to Japan’s Shunsuke Togami and Yukiya Uda in the semi-finals.

The world No. 3 Japanese pairing beat Chuang and Chen, who won Taiwan’s first gold medal at the World Table Tennis Championships in 2013, 11- 9, 11-5, 11-13, 11-5.

Taiwanese table tennis duo Chuang Chih-yuan, right, and Chen Chien-an play in the men’s doubles quarter-finals at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash on Tuesday. Photo: CNA

Earlier, in the women’s singles, world No. 12 Cheng lost her round-of-16 match to world No. 8 Kasumi Ishikawa of Japan, who won 11-8, 11-8, 5-11, 8-11, 11-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.

“If I could have played at a slower pace, more patiently, the result might have been different,” Cheng said, adding that she only managed to follow her plan for the match in the third and fourth games.

The Singapore tournament, which has a US$600,000 prize purse and is set to conclude on Sunday, is Lin and Cheng’s first international competition this year. They began playing together in 2019 and won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.