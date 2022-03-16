Daniil Medvedev was on Monday sent crashing out of the BNP Paribas Open in a stunning defeat to Gael Monfils that ended the Russian’s three-week reign as world No. 1.
On a day of upsets at Indian Wells, California, Medvedev was the highest-profile casualty to be sent packing, outfoxed 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 by veteran Frenchman Monfils.
The shocks continued in the evening session as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas tumbled out to 21-year-old American Jenson Brooksby.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Brooksby, ranked 43rd in the world, advanced to the last 16 with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.
Earlier, the 35-year-old Monfils scored his first victory over a world No. 1 since 2009 with a superb display to dispose of US Open champion Medvedev.
The defeat means Novak Djokovic is on Monday to return to the top of the world rankings, three weeks after Medvedev became No. 1.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Monfils sealed victory in 2 hours, 6 minutes after converting his sixth match point.
“I’m in my zone and I’m a tough opponent for anyone,” Monfils said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve beaten a world number one, so I’m pretty happy.”
Reigning US Open champion Medvedev had looked to be in control after taking the first set immediately after breaking Monfils for a 5-4 lead.
However, after Monfils took the second set — clinching it with a cheeky underarm serve — Medvedev’s composure evaporated in the decider.
The Russian earned a code violation for smashing his racket in frustration after being broken in the first game, and Monfils raced through the gears to seal a deserved victory.
Medvedev said he would aim to reclaim his No. 1 ranking at the Miami Open next week.
“Now I know I’m going to lose it [the ranking], so I have Miami to try to get it back,” Medvedev said. “Usually feeling a little bit better in Miami in terms of tennis, so we’ll try to play good there.”
“When I play my best tennis, my good tennis, it’s really tough to beat me, but that’s the toughest part of tennis is to reproduce it time after time,” he added.
Monfils, the 26th seed, is to face talented young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.
Alcaraz, seeded 19th, advanced to the last 16 with a confident 6-2, 6-0 demolition of 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.
As Medvedev was left reflecting on his early exit, Rafael Nadal’s unbeaten start to the year continued with a straight-sets defeat of Britain’s Dan Evans.
The 21-time Grand Slam champion recorded his 17th straight victory of the year with a 7-5, 6-3 defeat of the 27th seed.
“Today was a step forward,” Nadal said. “There is no other chance but play very well the next day if I want to keep going. If not, I’m going to go home.”
Nadal is to play Reilly Opelka in the last 16 after the US 17th seed downed Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, seeded 13, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4.
In the women’s singles, Veronika Kudermetova advanced to the last 16 after her Czech opponent Marie Bouzkova retired in the second set at 6-4, 0-2.
Greece’s Maria Sakkari, looking to build on a breakout year last year that included two Grand Slam semi-finals appearances, overwhelmed another Czech, Petra Kvitova, in straight sets. Sakkari booked her place in the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-0 win over the two-time Wimbledon champion.
After the tearful exit of four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday, there was another emotional flashpoint as Victoria Azarenka succumbed to Kazakh 17th seed Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-4.
Rybakina’s victory was overshadowed by a bizarre incident which came while Azarenka prepared to serve while trailing 6-3, 2-2.
Play was held up for several minutes as the 32-year-old two-time Australian Open champion dissolved into floods of tears, waving away intervention from the chair umpire saying: “I’m sorry, I’m really sorry.”
Rybakina described the incident as a “very strange situation.”
“I just hope everything is good with Vika, because I don’t know what happened,” she said. “Hope everything is okay.”
A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios on Thursday said that he has never felt better following his first-round win at Indian Wells — and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age. The Australian overwhelmed young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0 in a little over an hour. “I’m just excited to be back at this tournament. It has been a couple years because of the pandemic, and taking time off to get my mind and body right,” he told reporters after the win. Kyrgios had become as well known for his on-court antics and
Daniil Medvedev, who is to contest his first tournament as world No. 1 at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, on Wednesday said that he has matured since his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final. In the wake of his crushing loss to the Spanish star in Melbourne — where Nadal rallied from two sets down to win a record 21st Grand Slam title — Medvedev complained about “disrespectful” fans. However, he said at Indian Wells that those comments — which came after he was fined US$12,000 for an outburst at the chair umpire in his semi-final win
Will Ferrell e-mailed Steve Kerr a while back, and the Golden State Warriors coach did not believe it was really the actor writing. A few exchanges later, Ferrell was warming up with Golden State on a night the Warriors needed a little fun and lightheartedness to forget their recent funk. Klay Thompson scored 20 points after the comedy star surprised him and his teammates before the game, as Golden State snapped a five-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 112-97 on Tuesday. “It was fun, and I’m glad we took advantage of it,” Stephen Curry said. “I think we fed off
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Sunday crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul. After dropping a first set in which Paul mercilessly punished his second serve, Germany’s Zverev leveled the match with the only break of the second set in the 10th game. After holding his serve to love three times and breaking Paul in the sixth game of the third Zverev appeared to be heading for victory, but the German immediately served four double faults to hand the break back, and Paul dominated the tiebreak