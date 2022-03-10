Will Ferrell e-mailed Steve Kerr a while back, and the Golden State Warriors coach did not believe it was really the actor writing.
A few exchanges later, Ferrell was warming up with Golden State on a night the Warriors needed a little fun and lightheartedness to forget their recent funk.
Klay Thompson scored 20 points after the comedy star surprised him and his teammates before the game, as Golden State snapped a five-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 112-97 on Tuesday.
Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA Today
“It was fun, and I’m glad we took advantage of it,” Stephen Curry said. “I think we fed off the energy. I was actually surprised, his form, he actually had some good rotation on the ball and endless energy. I don’t know how.”
Ferrell went through shooting, passing and dribbling while sporting a vintage-style headband and dressed in his Jackie Moon jersey from the 2008 hoops film Semi-Pro. It was a moment that was meant especially for Thompson — who dressed as Moon for Halloween three years ago and loves the movie.
Thompson watched it repeatedly during his two-year rehab from major surgeries on his knee and Achilles tendon, saying: “When I had some dark days I would put that movie on and it would make me smile. I’m very thankful for that film.”
“That was so cool, dreams do come true,” he added.
Kerr knew it meant a lot.
“We exchanged a couple of e-mails and then concocted the plan,” he said. “He’s a huge Klay Thompson fan and he knows how much Klay loves dressing up as Jackie Moon, so it was just kind of a natural fit, and it felt like a good time to do it just to make everybody laugh in a tough stretch of the season.”
“He was great. He came into our locker room, made the guys laugh. Everybody loved seeing him and hearing from him. He was hilarious,” Kerr said.
Jordan Poole also scored 20 points off the bench, while Andrew Wiggins had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors, who took up the defensive intensity and energy to win for just the second time in their last nine games to complete a road-home back-to-back.
“We were locked in defensively tonight,” Poole said.
Nicolas Batum scored 17 points to lead the cold-shooting Clippers in a second straight defeat following their five-game winning streak.
Los Angeles shot 35.5 percent, with Reggie Jackson finishing 2 of 14, Terance Mann going 2 of 9 and Ivica Zubac missing all six of his shots.
At least 22 people were wounded when violence on Saturday erupted in the stands of a Mexican soccer match, which was called off when the clash spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro — the ninth round of the Clausura tournament — was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. As security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety, some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the locker room. Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over
DOUBLE LOSS: The leg-spinner’s death came only a few hours after he expressed his sadness following the passing of another Australia great, wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh Beneath Shane Warne’s fittingly one-and-a-half times larger than life bronze statue, stunned fans in his native Melbourne yesterday made votive offerings of flowers, beer, cigarettes and a meat pie, remembering an imperfect hero whose outsized skill and personality transcended cricket. When the “King of Spin” attended the unveiling of his likeness outside his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) more than a decade ago, he quipped that the “wonderful” result made the “about four hours” the sculptor had spent measuring between his nose and ears worthwhile. Joking aside, Warne said that he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference
The Winter Paralympics opened in Beijing on Friday with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace. Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, declared his horror at the fighting in Ukraine and called on world authorities to promote peace. “Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Bird’s Nest stadium. “As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, where diversity is celebrated and differences embraced, I am
Taiwan’s Lee Chih-kai has been ranked world No. 1 in the pommel horse by the International Gymnastics Federation, his coach, Lin Yu-hsin, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday. “Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying is world No. 1, and now we also have a No. 1 in gymnastics,” Lin said. The 25-year-old gymnast won a silver medal in the men’s pommel horse at the Tokyo Summer Games last year, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. Under “Apparatus World Ranking,” the federation’s Web site shows that Lee was ranked first with 90 points, followed by China’s Weng Hao