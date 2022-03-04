Taiwan’s Lee Chih-kai has been ranked world No. 1 in the pommel horse by the International Gymnastics Federation, his coach, Lin Yu-hsin, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday.
“Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying is world No. 1, and now we also have a No. 1 in gymnastics,” Lin said.
The 25-year-old gymnast won a silver medal in the men’s pommel horse at the Tokyo Summer Games last year, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics.
Photo: Chiang Chih-hsiung
Under “Apparatus World Ranking,” the federation’s Web site shows that Lee was ranked first with 90 points, followed by China’s Weng Hao with 85 points and Japan’s Kohei Kameyama with 75 points.
Upon learning of his top ranking, Lee told CNA that he now hopes to achieve a “Golden Grand Slam” in gymnastics, which would mean winning all of the major international pommel horse competitions.
Lee said that he was honored to be noticed by the world, which was a goal that he had set for himself.
Photo: Chiang Chih-hsiung
Lin said that Lee’s federation ranking and his achievements are an encouragement to young gymnasts in Taiwan.
Lee’s next goal would be gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, but he first needs to qualify, Lin said.
In terms of preparation, the gymnast is taking it step by step, just as he did prior to the Tokyo Games, the coach said.
This year, Lee expects to participate in several international competitions this year, including the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, in June and July, and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in September, Lin said.
‘NO WAR PLEASE’: Russia breached an ‘Olympic truce’ made before the Games, and all international federations should cancel events in Russia and Belarus, the IOC said Poland will not play their World Cup playoff with Russia in Moscow on March 24 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the president of the Polish soccer federation said yesterday, adding to a sports fallout from the attack. The conflict has entered the third day since Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe. “The time for talking is over. It is time to act. Due to the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression in
In Newport, Vermont, near the border with Canada, 76-year-old Ginny Peck gingerly stepped into Lake Memphremagog. The temperature was just above 0°C and she was competing in the US’ ice swimming “Olympics.” “I think I’m a cold person to begin with,” Peck said, after completing the 50m freestyle at the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival, which took place on Saturday and Sunday. It was the fourth time that she had entered the annual event, which started in 2015 and had more than 120 hardy souls taking part this year. Peck — from New Hampshire — wore just goggles, a cap and a swimsuit, as
NOT AN EASY WATCH: Reflecting on the day that Russia invaded Ukraine, Daniil Medvedev said that ‘you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important’ As much as Daniil Medvedev cared about taking over the No. 1 ranking in men’s tennis, he knew there were more serious matters happening on Thursday involving his home nation of Russia. A loss by Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Championships meant that the Serbian player would move down to No. 2 and Medvedev was assured of becoming the 27th man to hold the top spot in the ATP rankings — even before Medvedev reached the semi-finals by winning his match at the Mexican Open. It all happened on the same day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began
NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Russia would play as Football Union of Russia under FIFA’s plan, but Poland said it would ‘not play with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is’ Russia’s future in the World Cup yesterday teetered on a knife-edge after FIFA plans to allow them to play on neutral territory were dismissed as “unacceptable” by rivals, plunging the qualifying process for soccer’s showpiece event into chaos. FIFA warned that they were considering the ultimate sanction against Russia as punishment for their invasion of Ukraine. After three days of silence, they stopped short and ordered Russia to play home internationals at neutral venues where their national flag and anthem would be banned. Russian teams would play as the Football Union of Russia. FIFA said that dialogue with other sports organizations to determine