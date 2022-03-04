Lee Chih-kai ranked No. 1 by gymnastics federation

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Lee Chih-kai has been ranked world No. 1 in the pommel horse by the International Gymnastics Federation, his coach, Lin Yu-hsin, told the Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday.

“Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying is world No. 1, and now we also have a No. 1 in gymnastics,” Lin said.

The 25-year-old gymnast won a silver medal in the men’s pommel horse at the Tokyo Summer Games last year, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics.

Taiwan’s Lee Chih-kai competes on the pommel horse in the Olympic Games artistic gymnastics men’s apparatus final in Tokyo on Aug. 1 last year. Photo: Chiang Chih-hsiung

Under “Apparatus World Ranking,” the federation’s Web site shows that Lee was ranked first with 90 points, followed by China’s Weng Hao with 85 points and Japan’s Kohei Kameyama with 75 points.

Upon learning of his top ranking, Lee told CNA that he now hopes to achieve a “Golden Grand Slam” in gymnastics, which would mean winning all of the major international pommel horse competitions.

Lee said that he was honored to be noticed by the world, which was a goal that he had set for himself.

Taiwan’s Lee Chih-kai displays the silver medel that he won in the Summer Games men’s pommel horse event in Tokyo on Aug. 1 last year. Photo: Chiang Chih-hsiung

Lin said that Lee’s federation ranking and his achievements are an encouragement to young gymnasts in Taiwan.

Lee’s next goal would be gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, but he first needs to qualify, Lin said.

In terms of preparation, the gymnast is taking it step by step, just as he did prior to the Tokyo Games, the coach said.

This year, Lee expects to participate in several international competitions this year, including the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, in June and July, and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in September, Lin said.