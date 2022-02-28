Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska has fled her native country amid a Russian invasion and is in France, the 21-year-old wrote on social media on Saturday.
Yastremska, who has won three WTA titles and been ranked as high as world No. 21, said she left Odessa with her younger sister with help from their parents.
“Tired, but my sister and I are safe,” she posted on Instagram, showing their arrival in Romania en route to France.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Thank you France. Ukraine stay strong. We miss you Home, Mum and Dad,” she added.
On Friday, she posted on Instagram a picture of her and her sister sitting on luggage.
“After spending two nights in the underground parking, my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine,” she wrote.
Ukraine is a force in women’s tennis. Three Ukrainians are in the WTA top 100 and seven are in the top 200. Elina Svitolina, who has also been outspoken in support for her country amid the invasion, is the highest ranked Ukrainian at world No. 15.
Ukrainian former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky on Saturday said he had enlisted in his country’s reserve army last week prior to Russia’s invasion, despite a lack of military experience.
The 36-year-old Stakhovsky, who won four ATP titles and had a shock win over Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon in 2013, said that he was willing to take up arms in Ukraine’s defense.
“Of course I would fight, it’s the only reason I’m trying to get back,” Stakhovsky told Sky News.
“I signed up for the reserves last week. I don’t have military experience, but I do have experience with a gun privately,” he added. “My dad and brother are surgeons, they are stressed out, but I speak to them frequently — they sleep in the basement.”
Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko also enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army this month, saying that love for his country compelled him to defend it.
