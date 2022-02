Ukraine players lauded after emotional defeat

Reuters, CORDOBA, Spain





With tears blurring the words “No war” written on his cheeks, Ukraine basketball star Artem Pustovyi said the national team wanted to be “strong like the whole country” in Thursday’s match against Spain just hours after Russia’s invasion.

“It must be the most difficult day of my life. We were all awake at 5am with the news about the war and the invasion,” Pustovyi said after the FIBA World Cup qualifying match in Cordoba, Spain.

A minute’s silence was held before and after the game, won by Spain 88-74, while the sold-out crowd at the Palacio Municipal de Deportes Vista Alegre gave the Ukraine team a standing ovation and many players burst into tears after the match.

Ukraine’s players listen to their national anthem ahead of their FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifier against Spain at the Palacio Municipal de Deportes Vista Alegre in Cordoba, Spain, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Nobody could believe what is happening with our country. It is impossible to think about a game when you know your family is in pain, with your country being bombed at the same time,” Pustovyi said.

The Ukraine national team arrived in Spain on Tuesday after FIBA postponed what would have been a second game between the two teams on Sunday in Kyiv. Thursday’s match in Cordoba was confirmed just that morning by FIBA.

“Trust me, there is no way someone can be mentally prepared for playing a game under these circumstances,” Ukraine coach Ainars Bagatskis said. “I’m proud about my players for the way they found energy and emotions to get into the court. I hope nobody have to go through what we went [through] today.”

Pustovyi said he understood the game had to be played, and the team used the opportunity to show the world and the Ukrainian people their strength.

“We try not to panic and be strong like the whole country. The support we had from Spanish fans was heartwarming, but it was important to also see our fans in the stands because we share the same pain.”

A small group of Ukrainian supporters gathered outside the arena to protest the Russian invasion. Many Spanish fans stopped during the day in front of the team’s hotel to show their support.

The Ukraine players, staff and media now face the uncertainty of what comes next.

A source close to the team said that a charter flight that was due to take them from Madrid to Kyiv yesterday had been canceled.

With Ukrainian airspace closed, the delegation was to travel to Madrid yesterday morning and would stay in the Spanish capital while liaising with the Ukrainian embassy.

“We are basically stuck in Spain until further notice,” the source said.