With tears blurring the words “No war” written on his cheeks, Ukraine basketball star Artem Pustovyi said the national team wanted to be “strong like the whole country” in Thursday’s match against Spain just hours after Russia’s invasion.
“It must be the most difficult day of my life. We were all awake at 5am with the news about the war and the invasion,” Pustovyi said after the FIBA World Cup qualifying match in Cordoba, Spain.
A minute’s silence was held before and after the game, won by Spain 88-74, while the sold-out crowd at the Palacio Municipal de Deportes Vista Alegre gave the Ukraine team a standing ovation and many players burst into tears after the match.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Nobody could believe what is happening with our country. It is impossible to think about a game when you know your family is in pain, with your country being bombed at the same time,” Pustovyi said.
The Ukraine national team arrived in Spain on Tuesday after FIBA postponed what would have been a second game between the two teams on Sunday in Kyiv. Thursday’s match in Cordoba was confirmed just that morning by FIBA.
“Trust me, there is no way someone can be mentally prepared for playing a game under these circumstances,” Ukraine coach Ainars Bagatskis said. “I’m proud about my players for the way they found energy and emotions to get into the court. I hope nobody have to go through what we went [through] today.”
Pustovyi said he understood the game had to be played, and the team used the opportunity to show the world and the Ukrainian people their strength.
“We try not to panic and be strong like the whole country. The support we had from Spanish fans was heartwarming, but it was important to also see our fans in the stands because we share the same pain.”
A small group of Ukrainian supporters gathered outside the arena to protest the Russian invasion. Many Spanish fans stopped during the day in front of the team’s hotel to show their support.
The Ukraine players, staff and media now face the uncertainty of what comes next.
A source close to the team said that a charter flight that was due to take them from Madrid to Kyiv yesterday had been canceled.
With Ukrainian airspace closed, the delegation was to travel to Madrid yesterday morning and would stay in the Spanish capital while liaising with the Ukrainian embassy.
“We are basically stuck in Spain until further notice,” the source said.
China yesterday celebrated a record gold medal haul, narrowly beating out chief geopolitical rival the US to rank third in the medal count as the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded. Traditionally much stronger in the Summer Games, China earned an unprecedented nine gold medals during its home-hosted winter edition after the state ploughed resources into training. By yesterday afternoon, at least four trending hashtags related to China’s best haul had received almost 200 million views on the Twitter-like platform Sina Weibo. Much of that commentary was as pleased about beating the US by one place as it was China’s best winter finish. “Last year the
Olympic organizers yesterday closed the ski slopes, then shortened the cross-country course by 40 percent as the weather turned wild in the mountains around Beijing. Gusts of wind up to 65kph prompted delays and disarray at several outdoor events, with wind chills down to minus-32°C, making athletes miserable on the penultimate day of competition. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s hopes for a medal-worthy ending at what has been a maddening Games for her were pushed back a day when the mixed team parallel event was postponed. Shiffrin, a two-time gold medalist, has gone 0-for-5 hunting another medal in Beijing, but is hoping to win
VACCINATION ‘EASIER’: With Novak Djokovic unable to enter the US, Andy Murray said it is not good for the sport if the No. 1 player is not competing in major events Novak Djokovic said the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on Monday exceeded his expectations as he made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia. The world No. 1 started his campaign for this year with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti, and was greeted by loud cheers from a packed stadium as he commenced his quest for a sixth title in the Emirates in style. Djokovic was not sure how he would be received in the wake of everything that happened in Australia last month, but said
UNDEFEATED: The Finns won all six of their games in the tournament, shutting out Slovakia in the semi-finals and rolling over Russia in business-like fashion Sheets of paper yesterday rained down like super-sized confetti on the bench, from which players leaped off at full speed to pile on top of goaltender Harri Sateri with such force that they knocked the net off its moorings. After finally accomplishing what so many Finland teams were unable to do, there was plenty of strength to go around. Finland, known as Suomi in Finnish, is now synonymous with gold. The Finns knocked off the favored Russians 2-1 to win the men’s hockey tournament without NHL players at the Beijing Games, capturing an Olympic gold medal for the first time in the