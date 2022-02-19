Ruthless Rangers down Dortmund

BARCELONA HELD: Ferran Torres converted a penalty to equalize against Napoli, but his cool deserted him as he hit two chances over the bar with the hosts dominating

AFP, PARIS





Rangers on Thursday stunned Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the UEFA Europa League, while Barcelona had to come from behind to draw 1-1 at home to SSC Napoli in their playoff first leg.

In Dortmund, James Tavernier gave Rangers the lead with a 38th-minute penalty after a handball by Dan-Axel Zagadou from a corner.

Three minutes later, Dortmund again failed to cope with a Rangers corner when Joe Aribo nodded the ball to the far post where Alfredo Morelos was unmarked and scored from close range.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers, left, vies for the ball with Borussia Dortmund’s Axel Witsel in their UEFA Europa League match in Dortmund, Germany, on Thursday. Photo: AP

Four minutes after halftime, Ryan Kent, who tormented Dortmund all night, found John Lundstram, who scored with a powerful strike.

Jude Bellingham replied for the hosts with a rasping left-foot shot, but two minutes after that Rangers scored again, as Zagadou, attempting to deprive Morelos of another tap-in, deflected the ball into his own goal.

Pedro Guerreiro cut the deficit with eight minutes left with a ferocious long-range shot, but Rangers survived without further scares.

“It is a great night, but only a great night,” Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said. “We are not through to the next round, which is what we want. We know we have to have a good performance next week.”

Napoli gained a 1-1 draw in Barcelona.

The visitors, challenging for the Serie A title, opened the scoring at the Camp Nou against hosts who are scrambling just to finish in the top four in La Liga.

Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski ran onto his own rebound to slam the ball home after 29 minutes.

Barcelona increasingly dominated possession, but needed one of four penalties awarded for handball by the video assistant referee in the Europa League on Thursday to level.

Adama Traore’s cross hit Juan Jesus on the arm after 59 minutes. Ferran Torres converted the penalty with confidence for his first goal at the Camp Nou for Barcelona, but his cool deserted him as he hit two good chances over the crossbar with Barcelona dominating the closing stages.

“We played very good football, but of course, it’s not a friendly, it’s the Europa League. The result is insufficient, but I am very happy with the performance,” Barcelona coach Xavi said.

Real Betis Balompie, who won 3-2 at Zenit St Petersburg, and Sevilla, who beat visiting Dinamo Zagreb 3-1, both stayed on course for the final in their home city.

Ivan Rakitic gave Sevilla the lead from the penalty spot.

The next three goals came in four minutes just before halftime. Mislav Orsic leveled for the visitors, but Sevilla quickly replied through Lucas Ocampos and Anthony Martial, his first goal since arriving from Manchester United.

Zenit, who have played only friendlies since their last Russian League game on Dec. 12, looked rusty at the start conceding to Guido Rodriguez and Willian Jose in the first 18 minutes.

Artem Dzyuba and Malcolm brought Zenit level with goals three minutes apart, but the hosts then presented Betis with the winner in the 41st minute.

Aitor Ruibal ambushed Yaroslav Rakitskyy and found Andres Guardado, who curled the ball into the goal.

Real Sociedad grabbed a 2-2 draw away to RB Leipzig.

The Basque sided led twice, first with a goal by defender Robin Le Normand. before Christopher Nkunku leveled for Leipzig.

Mikel Oyarzabal restored the lead with a penalty, but Emil Forsberg leveled from the penalty spot with eight minutes left.

Atalanta BC came from behind to edge Olympiacos 2-1 in Bergamo, Italy.

Albanian defender Berat Djimsiti, who had not scored since November 2018, struck twice within two minutes following corners.

In Tiraspol, SC Braga dominated possession and had more goal attempts, but Sheriff won 2-0.

Midfielder Sebastien Thill scored a first-half penalty and with Braga pressing, Sheriff sealed the victory on the counterattack in the 83rd minute with a goal by Adama Traore.

Toni Martinez scored a brace as Porto rallied from a goal down to beat SS Lazio 2-1.