The Hsinchu JKO Lioneers’ Wu Tai-hao was on Sunday fined NT$5,000 and suspended for one game for hitting former NBA player Devin Robinson of the Taoyuan Pilots in the face with the game ball during an on-court altercation.
With two minutes remaining in the first half of their P.League+ game at Hsinchu County Stadium on Saturday, Wu grabbed a defensive rebound before Robinson hit him in the head and neck area. Wu stood up and then hit Robinson in the face with the ball.
Referees, players and coaching staff quickly moved between them to break up the altercation.
Photo: CNA
Wu was ejected from the game, as was Robinson for unsportsmanlike foul, in addition to another technical foul from a scuffle with the Lioneers’ Oscar Kao.
Without Robinson — the league’s fourth-top scorer and rebounder, averaging 23 points and 13.23 rebounds per game — the Pilots lost 101-80.
Prior to joining the Pilots this season, Robinson played for the NBA’s Washington Wizards from 2017 to 2019 and in the G League from 2019 to last year.
The P.League+ said in a statement that Wu’s action qualified as a “flagrant 1,” which is any foul deemed unnecessary.
Lioneers head coach Greg Lin on Saturday said that there is always some physical contact in basketball, but Wu lost control and set a bad example.
Lin still praised the 37-year-old star for his passion and determination in helping the Lioneers win games.
Wu, a Taiwan basketball veteran who has appeared more than 20 times on national teams, apologized on a Lioneers social media account.
“I am sorry that I set a bad example for the fans. Because I lost control of my temper and acted inappropriately after being hit in the face, I will gladly accept any punishment from the league,” Wu said.
The pilots in a statement questioned why the league did not issue a more serious foul for Wu’s conduct, which the team said was unnecessary and excessive contact against an opponent.
The statement added that Robinson should not have been given a technical foul for a scuffle with Kao, because Robinson was trying to brush away Kao, who they said was trying to grab his jersey.
