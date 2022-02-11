Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating, yesterday practiced as usual, hours after reports surfaced that she had tested positive for a banned substance.
Valieva tested positive for the heart medication before the Beijing Games, the Russian newspaper RBC reported.
The sample was reportedly obtained before Valieva won the European championship last month in Estonia, a performance that solidified her status as the leader of Russia’s “quad squad” of elite women’s figure skaters.
Photo: Reuters
It is unclear if Russia is appealing or fighting the result, although her light-hearted appearance at her regularly scheduled practice implies that the federation is not accepting any finding that would eliminate her.
“She is not suspended,” Russian figure skating federation spokeswoman Olga Ermolina said, offering no further detail.
The International Skating Union, the sport’s governing body, said in a statement that it “cannot disclose any information about any possible anti-doping rule violation.”
When Valieva left the media area after finishing her practice, she gave a gesture with a fist in the air. It appeared that she responded to something inaudible that was asked by a journalist speaking to her in Russian.
A positive test could not only cost Russia the gold medal from the team competition, but threaten Valieva’s chance to win the individual competition. It starts on Tuesday next week and she is the overwhelming favorite to win gold.
The drug detected, trimetazidine, is a metabolic agent that helps prevent angina attacks and treats vertigo, according to the EU’s medicines agency. It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can help endurance and increase blood flow efficiency, both of which could help a figure skater.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Switzerland-based International Testing Agency (ITA), which oversees the Olympic drug testing program, have declined to comment on the case.
IOC spokesman Mark Adams said it would not be appropriate to talk of an ongoing legal case or “all sorts of speculation that I have also seen overnight.”
The case is more complicated because minors have protection within the World Anti-Doping Code from being identified.
The uncertainty in Valieva’s case contrasts with swift action taken by the ITA against an Iranian skier at the Beijing Games.
Hossein Saveh Shemshaki gave a sample Monday that tested positive for an anabolic steroid and was provisionally suspended late on Wednesday.
