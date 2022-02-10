Inter dump Roma out of cup on Mourinho’s return

AFP, MILAN, Italy





Inter on Tuesday marked the return of Jose Mourinho to the San Siro by dumping their idol’s new team AS Roma out of the Coppa Italia 2-0 and reaching the semi-finals.

Mourinho coached in front of an Inter home crowd for the first time since leaving in 2010, but after being warmly welcomed back by supporters in Milan, Roma limply exited the competition thanks to a goal almost straight from kickoff by Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez’s second-half piledriver.

The win for Inter, who are to meet either AC Milan or SS Lazio in the last four, was the perfect response to losing the derby on Saturday, the tempestuous aftermath of which has led to coach Simone Inzaghi being suspended for the weekend’s huge clash at fellow Serie A title chasers SSC Napoli.

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho waves to the crowd before his team’s Coppa Italia match against Inter at the San Siro in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Portuguese Mourinho is a soccer deity for Inter fans thanks to two magical seasons on the Nerazzurri bench that culminated with the treble triumph of Serie A, the Coppa Italia and, most importantly, the UEFA Champions League.

He beat Roma to the league title and cup in a battle of former Chelsea managers with Claudio Ranieri, only seeing off his Blues predecessor to the championship on the final day of the 2009-2010 season.

“I won’t ever hide that my relationship with Inter is one that will last forever, but I came here to win for Roma and my supporters who today are the Roma supporters.” Mourinho said. “We didn’t win, but apart from the first five minutes, I saw a Roma team play well against a team against whom it’s not easy to play well.”

The fans present at the San Siro — in much lower numbers than for the derby — made their feelings very clear about their former boss of bosses.

The hardcore supporters in the Curva Nord unfurled a banner which read “Welcome home Jose” and chanted his name throughout the buildup to kickoff.

Once the teams came out the applause for the home fans hero spread around the stadium, and Mourinho responded by waving and blowing kisses to all four corners of the ground.

Supporters even booed referee Marco di Bello when he booked Mourinho for protesting at the end of the first half.