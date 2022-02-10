Birk Ruud led from the start yesterday to win Beijing Olympic gold in style in the men’s freeski big air — even carrying a Norwegian flag in his hand for his third run.
Ruud dominated the men’s field from the opening round. The 21-year-old landed a stunning opening leap of five-and-a-half rotations for a near-perfect score of 95.75 points.
“I have had this as a goal since I was 13 or 14 years old, even before this became an Olympic sport. I was really proud to put down those tricks and land those jumps,” Ruud said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
He had built up such a commanding lead that he held his country’s flag in his hand for his third jump, draping it over his shoulders after landing.
“My coach brought out the flag before I jumped. I still had to stay focused to do my tricks,” he said, laughing. “I was really in the moment and took the opportunity. I wanted to put on a show for Norway.”
Burk, who also won the Olympic test event in 2019 and was the top-ranked qualifier on Monday, finished with a winning tally of 187.75.
Photo: AFP
Colby Stevenson of the US took silver with 183 points, with bronze going to Henrik Harlaut of Sweden, who scored 181.
Stevenson suffered a horrific car crash nearly six years ago and described it as a “miracle” to stand on the podium.
“I was thinking of my family screaming at the television and I was happy for them,” said the American, whose parents gave up work to help him recover from his injuries.
“Surviving that car crash was in itself a miracle. That has helped me to be grateful for the little things in life, which helps you ski your best,” he said.
SNOWBOARD
AP, ZHANGJIAKOU, China
Lindsey Jacobellis yesterday captured the US’ first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics, riding hard to the line in her snowboardcross final a full 16 years after a mistake cost her the title.
The 36-year-old racer was competing in her fifth Olympics and captured the first US win of what has been an otherwise dismal Games for the red, white and blue.
Up until Wednesday, Jacobellis was best known for taking a massive lead into the final jump at the 2006 Turin Games, but pulling on her board in a showboat move as she rode over the crest, then falling and settling for silver.
“They can keep talking about it all they want, because it really shaped me into the individual that I am. It kept me hungry and really kept me fighting in this sport,” Jacobellis said
This time, she rode hard all the way to the line, beating Chloe Trespeuch of France, then covering her heart with her hands as she slowed. Meryeta O’Dine of Canada won the bronze.
Long after the embarrassment and dismay of her “Lindsey Leap” in 2006, Jacobellis kept on riding, and winning. Since 2007, she has amassed 45 FIS Snowboard World Cup podiums; 23 of those have been golds, and she had two third-place finishes coming into the Games.
“This feels incredible because the level that all the women are riding at today is so much higher than it was 16 years ago,” Jacobellis added.
SNOWBOARD
AP, ZHANGJIAKOU, China
After falling on his first attempt yesterday, Shaun White hammered down a pressure-packed halfpipe qualifying run to make it through to the medal round of his fifth and final Olympics.
The 35-year-old three-time gold medalist fell on his signature trick on his first run — the Double McTwist 1260 — and placed 19th.
Each rider gets two tries and only their best score counts. The top 12 advance to tomorrow’s final. White ended up in fourth place.
After a 50-minute wait following his fall, White returned to the top of the pipe and nailed the same run he had tried before.
He stomped every landing and at the bottom tore off his goggles and let out a “Yeahhhh.”
He qualified behind two-time silver medalist Ayumu Hirano, 2018 bronze medalist Scotty James and Hirano’s Japanese teammate, Ruka Hirano.
“I can’t tell you the relief I felt off that last hit,” White said. “It was just the thrill and excitement to be going to finals.”
FIGURE SKATING
AP, BEIJING
An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medalists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday.
The ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the US silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late on Tuesday.
IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the reason was a “legal consultation” required with the governing body of skating.
Case details were not specified.
“We have athletes that have won medals involved,” Adams told the daily news briefing.
SPEECHLESS: Hanyu blamed a divot in the ice for his failure to pull off a quadruple Salchow, but Chen beat Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 with a score of 113.97 In a reversal of fortunes from the last Olympic Games, the US’ Nathan Chen yesterday scored a world record in the figure skating short program in Beijing, giving him a massive lead over a shocked Yuzuru Hanyu in their quest for the gold medal. At the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Chen — also a gold-medal favorite then — had finished the short program in 17th after a disastrous, error-strewn performance, while Japan’s Hanyu went on to win his second consecutive Olympic gold. “I feel really shocked,” Hanyu said, appearing lost for words after a short program in which he failed to jump
The coach of the Finnish men’s ice hockey team yesterday accused China of not respecting a player’s human rights, saying that Marko Anttila was being kept in COVID-19 isolation for no reason. Finland head coach Jukka Jalonen made the remark shortly after Germany said it was satisfied with a swift improvement of isolation conditions for their three athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine. German team head Dirk Schimmelpfennig on Saturday called conditions for triple Olympic gold medalist Nordic combined skier Eric Frenzel and two other German athletes “unacceptable,” demanding a complete overhaul including bigger and cleaner rooms, Internet
Ireen Wust yesterday added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold at the Beijing Games, while controversial Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting finished 26th out of 30 competitors in the 1,500m. The 35-year-old Dutch skater defended her title by setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds. Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82. Huang was 7.50 seconds behind Wust after clocking 2:00.78. It was another Olympic disappointment for Brittany Bowe. The 33-year-old American again came up short in
Taiwan’s hope of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years was yesterday dealt a blow after the national team lost to Vietnam in the last game of the playoff series. Vietnam beat Taiwan 2-1 in the final game of the three-team round robin playoffs to secure the fifth and final automatic World Cup qualifying spot at the Women’s Asian Cup in India. Taiwan now moves to a 10-team inter-confederation tournament in February next year for a chance to secure one of the final three spots for the World Cup, cohosted by Australia and New Zealand