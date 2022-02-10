Ruud flies flag for Norway in men’s freeski big air

AFP, BEIJING





Birk Ruud led from the start yesterday to win Beijing Olympic gold in style in the men’s freeski big air — even carrying a Norwegian flag in his hand for his third run.

Ruud dominated the men’s field from the opening round. The 21-year-old landed a stunning opening leap of five-and-a-half rotations for a near-perfect score of 95.75 points.

“I have had this as a goal since I was 13 or 14 years old, even before this became an Olympic sport. I was really proud to put down those tricks and land those jumps,” Ruud said.

Norway’s Birk Ruud competes in the Winter Olympics men’s freestyle big air finals in Beijing yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

He had built up such a commanding lead that he held his country’s flag in his hand for his third jump, draping it over his shoulders after landing.

“My coach brought out the flag before I jumped. I still had to stay focused to do my tricks,” he said, laughing. “I was really in the moment and took the opportunity. I wanted to put on a show for Norway.”

Burk, who also won the Olympic test event in 2019 and was the top-ranked qualifier on Monday, finished with a winning tally of 187.75.

The US’ Shaun White reacts after his Winter Olympics men’s halfpipe qualification run in Zhangjiakou, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Colby Stevenson of the US took silver with 183 points, with bronze going to Henrik Harlaut of Sweden, who scored 181.

Stevenson suffered a horrific car crash nearly six years ago and described it as a “miracle” to stand on the podium.

“I was thinking of my family screaming at the television and I was happy for them,” said the American, whose parents gave up work to help him recover from his injuries.

“Surviving that car crash was in itself a miracle. That has helped me to be grateful for the little things in life, which helps you ski your best,” he said.

SNOWBOARD

AP, ZHANGJIAKOU, China

Lindsey Jacobellis yesterday captured the US’ first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics, riding hard to the line in her snowboardcross final a full 16 years after a mistake cost her the title.

The 36-year-old racer was competing in her fifth Olympics and captured the first US win of what has been an otherwise dismal Games for the red, white and blue.

Up until Wednesday, Jacobellis was best known for taking a massive lead into the final jump at the 2006 Turin Games, but pulling on her board in a showboat move as she rode over the crest, then falling and settling for silver.

“They can keep talking about it all they want, because it really shaped me into the individual that I am. It kept me hungry and really kept me fighting in this sport,” Jacobellis said

This time, she rode hard all the way to the line, beating Chloe Trespeuch of France, then covering her heart with her hands as she slowed. Meryeta O’Dine of Canada won the bronze.

Long after the embarrassment and dismay of her “Lindsey Leap” in 2006, Jacobellis kept on riding, and winning. Since 2007, she has amassed 45 FIS Snowboard World Cup podiums; 23 of those have been golds, and she had two third-place finishes coming into the Games.

“This feels incredible because the level that all the women are riding at today is so much higher than it was 16 years ago,” Jacobellis added.

SNOWBOARD

AP, ZHANGJIAKOU, China

After falling on his first attempt yesterday, Shaun White hammered down a pressure-packed halfpipe qualifying run to make it through to the medal round of his fifth and final Olympics.

The 35-year-old three-time gold medalist fell on his signature trick on his first run — the Double McTwist 1260 — and placed 19th.

Each rider gets two tries and only their best score counts. The top 12 advance to tomorrow’s final. White ended up in fourth place.

After a 50-minute wait following his fall, White returned to the top of the pipe and nailed the same run he had tried before.

He stomped every landing and at the bottom tore off his goggles and let out a “Yeahhhh.”

He qualified behind two-time silver medalist Ayumu Hirano, 2018 bronze medalist Scotty James and Hirano’s Japanese teammate, Ruka Hirano.

“I can’t tell you the relief I felt off that last hit,” White said. “It was just the thrill and excitement to be going to finals.”

FIGURE SKATING

AP, BEIJING

An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medalists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday.

The ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the US silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late on Tuesday.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the reason was a “legal consultation” required with the governing body of skating.

Case details were not specified.

“We have athletes that have won medals involved,” Adams told the daily news briefing.