Every Olympics has its share of heroes, but for many of the women competing in the singles luge event there was also a clear villain — curve 13.
Exit the small hill into the twisting curve at the finale of the 1,615m track a fraction off trajectory, or without quite enough momentum, and even the world’s finest might be lucky to escape with only a poor time for injury.
Germany’s Julia Taubitz was in the lead in the first half of the singles luge event on Monday after a scintillating run that set a new track record, but then she lost control on curve 13.
Photo: Reuters
Although she spent some time with the medical team, she was back again to compete in the second half yesterday, and placed 12th after the third run.
The fourth and final run was due to take place later yesterday.
Taubitz’s coach and several experts around the track surmised that the women were hitting the curve just a few kilometers slower than the men, with that lack of momentum being a real killer.
Yet Taubitz’s plight highlighted the risks of a sport where athletes hurtle feet-first down an icy track at speeds exceeding 130kph.
The US’ Emily Sweeney, who broke her neck in the competition four years ago, had a strong first run, but then she, too, was hit by the curse of curve 13.
“That was hard,” she said on Monday, fighting back tears. “It’s a tough spot... If you’re crooked a little bit in your sled or you’re not in the right spot, it’ll get you.”
She was set to go into yesterday’s final run in 26th place — scant reward for her work to recover.
Despite all the chaos, the favorite and reigning gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany finished the first three rounds in pole position yesterday, followed by compatriot Anna Berreiter.
Taiwan’s Lin Sin-rong was 31st after the third run, with a total time of 3 minutes, 3.611 seconds. She was 8.56 seconds behind Geisenberger, who posted a time of 2 minutes, 55.051 seconds.
With all the injuries, an outsider might ask if curve 13 is simply too dangerous, but the competitors are another breed.
Austria’s Madeleine Egle, a bronze medalist in Pyeongchang and one of the favorites, also flipped at curve 13 on Monday.
“It’s a cool curve, it’s good that there are some technical difficulties otherwise it would be boring,” Egle said. “I think it’s cool to slide and to figure, it might make you crash, but still, it has a good feeling.”
Egle was pladed sixth after the third run.
Additional reporting by staff writer
