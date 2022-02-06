Gusts of bone-chilling wind and hard, artificial snow have made it tough for athletes at the Beijing Olympics, with even veteran snowboarders complaining about the conditions yesterday.
The air temperature dropped to minus-20.4°C at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou before the start of yesterday’s slopestyle qualifiers for women, and harsh wind left many volunteers with frozen eyelashes.
Athletes said that the extreme cold and strong gusts of wind posed serious risks as they slid down a course designed to look like the Great Wall.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It’s cold. It’s hard to keep your core temperature warm and then doing tricks feels a little bit more intimidating as you are just, like, stiff,” two-time Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson said.
Anderson, of the US, added that the wind would not necessarily blow the boarders off course, but it “just kind of scares you,” while the artificial snow was not the most enjoyable to ride.
The Beijing Winter Olympics is the first Games to use almost 100 percent artificial snow, deploying more than 100 snow generators and 300 snow cannons working flat out to cover the ski slopes.
“That was pretty gnarly so I’m happy to be walking away in one piece,” American Hailey Langland said after she completed her second run.
Langland said that the wind was not blowing straight downhill, but uphill, swirling between the jumps that made it difficult to gauge speed to land already difficult and dangerous tricks.
“The wind was a little bit tricky because sometimes you can feel it on the course to throw you off the game. You just really have to adapt,” said Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand, who led yesterday’s qualifying session to cruise into the finals.
In a clean ride, Sadowski-Synnott earned a best score of 86.75 after she successfully landed a backside 900 off the final jump.
“I was pretty stoked on that one, to put it down all the tricks together,” said the 20-year-old who is among the favorites.
Sadowski-Synnott said that she is leaving some tricks up her sleeve for the finals today.
“I have got a bit more in the tank for tomorrow,” she said.
Kokomo Murase of Japan, who was too young to compete at Pyeongchang 2018, advanced in second place.
At the X Games in Oslo, Murase, 17, became the youngest snowboarder to win at the event, capturing the Big Air title.
Anderson was also among the 12 athletes to advance to the finals, but the 31-year-old was unhappy with her run.
Calling the course was “super challenging,” Anderson added that she was nevertheless grateful to be back on Olympic slopes.
“I felt really pissed after my last run. Such is life, highs and lows,” she said, advancing in fifth place with 74.35 points.
‘POSITIVE MINDSET’: Despite exiting the Asian Cup, Taiwan can still grab a spot at next year’s World Cup in a round-robin tournament with Thailand and Vietnam Taiwan’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years were dealt a blow on Sunday after they lost to the Philippines in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Philippines defeated Taiwan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw and neither side scored in 30 minutes of extra-time. Taiwan went down 1-0 just after halftime when Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada opened the scoring, but a brilliant shot in the top-right corner just over the hand of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel by Zhuo Li-ping evened the
A 35-year-old man has been convicted of stalking British tennis player Emma Raducanu. Amrit Magar was convicted at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday and is to be sentenced next month. The court heard how Magar, a former Amazon delivery driver, visited Raducanu’s home three times and stole one of her father’s shoes as a “souvenir.” He tracked down the US Open champion’s London address and left notes, flowers and Christmas decorations, the Daily Mail reported. In a statement to the court, Raducanu, 19, said the ordeal had left her feeling afraid to go out alone. “Since all this has happened I have felt
Ashleigh Barty’s coach believes the world No. 1 will not win the only Grand Slam missing from her resume unless the US Open changes its balls. Barty’s triumph at the Australian Open on Saturday earned her a third Slam after the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon last year. However, getting her hands on the trophy at Flushing Meadows to complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors is unlikely to happen with the balls used in the women’s singles in New York, Barty’s coach Craig Tyzzer said after her Melbourne Park victory over Danielle Collins. “The US Open really needs to
FRUSTRATION: After his side outshot Canada 13-8, US coach Gregg Berhalter said it was hard to remember a more dominant performance without getting a result Canada on Sunday established themselves as the dominant nation in the North and Central American and Caribbean region, taking a big step toward reaching the FIFA World Cup finals for the first time since 1986 with a 2-0 victory over the US. Cyle Larin scored in the seventh minute and Sam Adekugbe added a goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage-time as Canada beat the US for just the second time in 37 years, remaining unbeaten in qualifying through 10 of 14 games. Included are a win and a draw against both the US and Mexico, traditionally the region’s dominant soccer