China on Thursday knocked out two-time defending champions Japan 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out to set up a final with South Korea at the Women’s Asian Cup.
Wang Shanshan scored the winning spot-kick after firing in a late equalizer in extra-time to earn Shui Qingxia’s side a 2-2 draw with the champions and take the game in Pune into a shoot-out.
South Korea advanced to the final of the tournament for the first time after handing the Philippines a 2-0 defeat.
Photo: Reuters
China, who claimed the title eight times between 1986 and 2006, are to play in the final for the first time since 2008 after twice coming back from a goal down.
Riko Ueki finished off a fine team move when she deftly headed in Hinata Miyazawa’s cross to put Japan in front in the 26th minute.
Wu Chengshu’s close-range volley in the first minute of the second half leveled the scores and, although the Japanese created opportunities to seal the win, Futoshi Ikeda’s side were forced into extra-time.
Photo: Reuters
Ueki was on target again two minutes before the end of the first period when she evaded China’s attempts to play offside to meet Yui Hasegawa’s free-kick with a clinical diving header.
However, China equalized again with little over a minute remaining when Wang Shanshan steered Zhang Xin’s cross from the left past Ayaka Yamashita to take the game to penalties.
Misses by Saki Kumagai and Zhang Xin in the first round of spot-kicks were followed by a reflex save from Zhu Yu to keep out Moeka Minami’s effort in the fifth round, leaving Wang to hit the winner.
In the day’s other semi-final, South Korea qualified for the decider when goals from Cho So-hyun and Son Hwa-yeon saw off the Philippines.
Cho put her side ahead in the fourth minute when she headed home Kim Hye-ri’s corner, while Choo Hyo-joo’s run down the left opened up the Philippines defense 30 minutes later and her low center was steered in by Son for South Korea’s second.
The Women’s Asian Cup is also doubling up as the continent’s qualifier for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the four semi-finalists advancing to the tournament alongside cohosts Australia and New Zealand.
A fifth Asian nation will qualify via a repechage that features Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand, with the second and third-placed finishers progressing into a series of international playoffs for further Women’s World Cup berths.
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
‘POSITIVE MINDSET’: Despite exiting the Asian Cup, Taiwan can still grab a spot at next year’s World Cup in a round-robin tournament with Thailand and Vietnam Taiwan’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years were dealt a blow on Sunday after they lost to the Philippines in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Philippines defeated Taiwan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw and neither side scored in 30 minutes of extra-time. Taiwan went down 1-0 just after halftime when Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada opened the scoring, but a brilliant shot in the top-right corner just over the hand of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel by Zhuo Li-ping evened the
A 35-year-old man has been convicted of stalking British tennis player Emma Raducanu. Amrit Magar was convicted at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday and is to be sentenced next month. The court heard how Magar, a former Amazon delivery driver, visited Raducanu’s home three times and stole one of her father’s shoes as a “souvenir.” He tracked down the US Open champion’s London address and left notes, flowers and Christmas decorations, the Daily Mail reported. In a statement to the court, Raducanu, 19, said the ordeal had left her feeling afraid to go out alone. “Since all this has happened I have felt