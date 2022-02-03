Lyon fight back to thwart Marseille

AFP, LYON, France





A heavily depleted Olympique Lyonnais on Tuesday came from behind to beat visitors Olympique de Marseille 2-1 in Ligue 1, with Xherdan Shaqiri scoring and assisting for the hosts.

The defeat meant Marseille missed out on climbing to second place in Ligue 1, led by PSG on 53 points, while OGC Nice have 42 in second and Marseille 40 in third.

The game was played with no fans allowed in the stadium after the original game in November last year had to be abandoned when a player was hit by a projectile thrown from the stands.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Olympique Lyonnais, right, is pursued by Olympique de Marseille’s Matteo Guendouzi in their Ligue 1 match at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Marseille went into the game on the back of five away victories and were heavy favorites due to injuries and absences for international duty in Lyon’s depleted squad.

Matteo Guendouzi gave visitors a 1-0 lead heading in a corner on 10 minutes, but Shaqiri leveled on 76 before his pass found Moussa Dembele for a tap-in on 86 minutes.

Former Celtic forward Dembele had been slated as sick, but was drafted in to the threadbare lineup in a gamble that paid off.

Marseille looked exhausted at the end and coach Jorge Sampaoli said that he saw much he did not like.

“We’ll see first what we can count on for the next match,” he said of their Ligue1 game at home to Angers SCO tomorrow.

Lyon climbed to seventh, but are just a point from fourth-placed RC Strasbourg Alsace.