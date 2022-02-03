A heavily depleted Olympique Lyonnais on Tuesday came from behind to beat visitors Olympique de Marseille 2-1 in Ligue 1, with Xherdan Shaqiri scoring and assisting for the hosts.
The defeat meant Marseille missed out on climbing to second place in Ligue 1, led by PSG on 53 points, while OGC Nice have 42 in second and Marseille 40 in third.
The game was played with no fans allowed in the stadium after the original game in November last year had to be abandoned when a player was hit by a projectile thrown from the stands.
Photo: Reuters
Marseille went into the game on the back of five away victories and were heavy favorites due to injuries and absences for international duty in Lyon’s depleted squad.
Matteo Guendouzi gave visitors a 1-0 lead heading in a corner on 10 minutes, but Shaqiri leveled on 76 before his pass found Moussa Dembele for a tap-in on 86 minutes.
Former Celtic forward Dembele had been slated as sick, but was drafted in to the threadbare lineup in a gamble that paid off.
Marseille looked exhausted at the end and coach Jorge Sampaoli said that he saw much he did not like.
“We’ll see first what we can count on for the next match,” he said of their Ligue1 game at home to Angers SCO tomorrow.
Lyon climbed to seventh, but are just a point from fourth-placed RC Strasbourg Alsace.
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
‘POSITIVE MINDSET’: Despite exiting the Asian Cup, Taiwan can still grab a spot at next year’s World Cup in a round-robin tournament with Thailand and Vietnam Taiwan’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years were dealt a blow on Sunday after they lost to the Philippines in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Philippines defeated Taiwan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw and neither side scored in 30 minutes of extra-time. Taiwan went down 1-0 just after halftime when Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada opened the scoring, but a brilliant shot in the top-right corner just over the hand of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel by Zhuo Li-ping evened the
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying this week became the first women’s singles player to spend 200 weeks ranked as the top player in the world in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Tai, who won the women’s singles silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, continues to lead the world rankings with 108,800 ranking points, just ahead of world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who had 105,149 points, the BWF said on Tuesday. Yamaguchi defeated Tai in the women’s singles final at the most recent World Championships in Spain last month. The ranking points are usually from a player’s 10 best