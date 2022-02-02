Kamou Malo’s Burkina Faso face Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals today with a young team that has brought cheer to a nation in turmoil under a local coach who has undertaken a remarkable rebuilding job.
Malo dedicated the Stallions’ quarter-final victory over Tunisia “to our people who are being tested by current events” after a military coup in the nation which is battling an insurgency.
Burkina Faso on Monday was suspended from the African Union and it cannot be easy for the players to remain completely focused on the objective of upsetting Senegal and progressing to the final.
Photo: Reuters
In the circumstances, having Malo, 59, at the helm might be especially precious right now.
Burkina Faso have reached the Cup of Nations final before, losing to Nigeria in 2013. Then they were coached by Belgian Paul Put, while when the Stallions finished third in 2017, the man in charge was Portugal’s Paulo Duarte.
It is common for Africa’s national teams to be led by a European, and two of the other three semi-finalists in Cameroon have a Portuguese coach — Carlos Queiroz and Toni Conceicao are in charge of Egypt and the hosts respectively — while Aliou Cisse is the Senegal coach.
In Burkina Faso, Duarte’s failure to lead the team to the 2019 Cup of Nations persuaded the federation to change direction.
“We wanted to build something new,” former federation president Colonel Sita Sangare said. “We needed someone who could come in and really shake things up.”
Malo, who calls himself “a born leader,” is different to many of his peers in more ways than one.
He is a retired police officer for a start, and there is no doubting his authority — he included his son, Patrick, in the Cup of Nations squad, but he has not featured since starting in the opening defeat by Cameroon.
Kamou Malo was brought up playing soccer on the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou, but he trained for the police force, and was about to sit his exams to become a police captain when he got the chance to go to Germany and study for his coaching badges.
He enjoyed success coaching domestically, including winning the title at Rail Club du Kadiogo, before getting the chance to manage the national team in 2019.
“I was asked to rebuild, but also lead the team to qualification. It was not an easy task for the novice and layman that I was then,” he said.
Burkina Faso topped their qualifying group without losing and went unbeaten through qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, despite having to play home games in Morocco.
They held Algeria twice, but just missed out to them for first place in the group and so will not be in Qatar in November.
Among the players Kamou Malo has brought through is Dango Ouattara, the winger who scored the winner against Tunisia, but was later sent off, meaning he cannot face Senegal.
Stephen Keshi is the only coach from sub-Saharan Africa to have won the Cup of Nations this millennium, but Kamou Malo has no doubt that having local knowledge is “an asset.”
“I would encourage those running federations in Africa to recruit local coaches. It was a risk, but the results speak for themselves,” he said. “We should have more confidence in ourselves and give local coaches the same opportunities. I prefer to see expertise passed on rather than just having people come and work here.”
“As long as they see results, people in Africa will applaud, but in 2019, when we didn’t qualify, people asked why we had to bring in foreign expertise at great cost,” he added. “Why not show faith in local knowledge? And let’s not hide the fact that we don’t cost a lot. We know what our people expect from us. People in Burkina Faso love football.”
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
‘POSITIVE MINDSET’: Despite exiting the Asian Cup, Taiwan can still grab a spot at next year’s World Cup in a round-robin tournament with Thailand and Vietnam Taiwan’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years were dealt a blow on Sunday after they lost to the Philippines in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Philippines defeated Taiwan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw and neither side scored in 30 minutes of extra-time. Taiwan went down 1-0 just after halftime when Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada opened the scoring, but a brilliant shot in the top-right corner just over the hand of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel by Zhuo Li-ping evened the
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying this week became the first women’s singles player to spend 200 weeks ranked as the top player in the world in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Tai, who won the women’s singles silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, continues to lead the world rankings with 108,800 ranking points, just ahead of world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who had 105,149 points, the BWF said on Tuesday. Yamaguchi defeated Tai in the women’s singles final at the most recent World Championships in Spain last month. The ranking points are usually from a player’s 10 best