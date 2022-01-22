Taiwan on Thursday were routed 4-0 by China in the opening match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Mumbai, India, while the hosts lacked a cutting edge in front of goal in their 0-0 draw with debutants Iran.
Taiwan midfielder Lai Li-chin told reporters that China are a very strong team and Taiwan’s defense was not strong enough, but her team had learned some valuable lessons.
“As for the next two games, we hope to put all our effort into winning them so we can advance to the next World Cup,” Lin said of the side’s matches against India tomorrow and Iran on Wednesday at the tournament that also doubles as the continent’s qualifier for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Photo: AFP
China have not won the Asian Cup since 2006, but Shui Qingxia’s side made the perfect start in their opening game in Group A at the Mumbai Football Arena.
Wang Shuang’s brace bookended a convincing performance from her team, the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder putting China ahead from the penalty spot with less than three minutes on the clock.
Zhang Linyan had been bundled over inside the penalty area just 90 seconds into the game by Pan Yen-hsin and referee Abirami Naidu pointed to the spot.
Wang coolly rolled the ball into the corner, sending goalkeeper Cheng Ssu-yu the wrong way.
Within a further six minutes Shui’s side had doubled their lead when Wang Shanshan met Gao Chen’s cross from the right, her header going in off the inside of the post.
Nine minutes into the second half China claimed a third with Wang Shuang providing the pass that allowed Zhang Xin to find space behind the Taiwan defense before stroking her effort home.
Zhang returned the favor 14 minutes later when her cross from the left was somehow missed by four defenders and Wang Shuang kept her head to score.
Taiwan are appearing in the tournament for the first time in 14 years. They are three-time Asian champions, having won the title in 1977, 1979 and 1981.
DJOKOVIC’S SHADOW: Djokovic landed in Dubai after his deportation, while Serbia’s president said that Australia had ‘harassed’ and ‘humiliated’ the world No. 1 player Rafael Nadal yesterday opened his Australian Open campaign in storming style, as the first Grand Slam of the year finally began after a chaotic buildup dominated by the visa saga engulfing world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka breezed into the second round, as did world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, but teenager Coco Gauff was an early big name casualty. The American 17-year-old was dumped out in straight sets by China’s Wang Qiang, who is ranked outside the top 100. The only Australian Open champion in the men’s draw after nine-time winner Djokovic’s sensational deportation, Nadal started his quest
The NBA has once again found itself in a China-linked controversy after serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya, a part owner of the Golden State Warriors, dismissed concerns over human rights abuses facing the Uighur minority in China. “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uighurs, OK?” the Sri Lankan-born investor said during an episode of the All-In podcast on Saturday, reacting to a comment from cohost Jason Calacanis about the administration of US President Joe Biden’s “very strong” stance on the issue. “I’m telling you a very hard, ugly truth, OK? Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below
China’s freestyle skier Eileen Gu late on Tuesday announced her arrival in Beijing to her 1.3 million followers on Sina Weibo, as the 18-year-old prepares to take part in the Winter Olympic Games. The San Francisco native, who is also known in China by her Mandarin name Ailing and whose mother is from Beijing, is one of Team China’s best-known athletes. After starting her career competing for the US, she switched to represent China in 2019, winning a number of titles for the country over the past two years. As part of the Olympic bubble, Gu can skip the standard three-week quarantine and
The MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates are “expected to sign” right-handed Taiwanese pitcher Chang Hung-leng for a US$500,000 signing bonus, MLB.com reported on Saturday. Twenty-year-old Chang, who graduated from Kaohsiung Municipal Sanmin Senior High School in 2020, has been a focus of local and international talent scouts because his fastballs can reach up to 151kph. After graduating high school, the 1.9m tall Chang joined a baseball training program at Asia University in Taichung, and turned out for the semi-professional Taiwan Power baseball team. If the deal closes, he would become the third active Taiwanese player in the Pirates system, joining pitcher Chen Po-yu and infielder