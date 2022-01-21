SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BADMINTON

Malaysian ace quits team

Malaysian ace Lee Zii Jia, ranked seventh in the world, has quit his country’s national team to play as an independent, reports said yesterday. Lee has been held up as the heir to Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei, rising rapidly up the rankings and scoring a breakthrough victory at the prestigious All England Open last year. After weeks of speculation, Badminton Association of Malaysia president Norza Zakaria confirmed that Lee Zii Jia had quit the body earlier this month. It was not clear why Lee cut ties with the body, and there was no immediate comment from the player, but he could face sanctions. World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark voiced support for Lee’s decision. “If a player ... feels it’s best for him to follow another path where he is more independent as a player, then that is what he should do,” the Olympic gold medalist wrote on Twitter. “It’s his career and his life after all.”

ATHLETICS

University to pay US$490m

The University of Michigan has agreed to a US$490 million settlement with hundreds of students and athletes sexually abused by a long-time university doctor, the school and attorneys announced on Wednesday. “We hope this settlement will begin the healing process for survivors,” Jordan Acker, chair of the University of Michigan Board of Regents, said in a statement. Richard Anderson, who worked at the Ann Arbor-based university as a doctor from 1966 to 2003, is accused of sexually abusing hundreds of male students and athletes. Anderson died in 2008. The university said that US$460 million would be distributed to 1,050 victims of Anderson who have come forward and US$30 million would be set aside for future claimants. A 240-page report by the WilmerHale law firm released last year found that “Anderson engaged in sexual misconduct with patients on countless occasions.”

ATHLETICS

France nears veil ban

The French Senate late on Tuesday voted in favor of banning the wearing of headscarves in sports competitions, arguing that neutrality is a requirement on the field of play. The French upper legislative house voted in favor of amending a proposed law stipulating that the wearing “of conspicuous religious symbols is prohibited” to take part in events and competitions organized by sports federations. In their text, senators said that headscarves can put at risk the safety of athletes wearing them. The amendment proposed by right-wing group Les Republicains and opposed by the French government was adopted in a 160-143 vote. A commission is to review the text before it is published, meaning the amendment can still be erased. It is unclear whether the ban would be implemented for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

BASKETBALL

Embiid scores 50, Jokic 49

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic lit up the NBA on Wednesday, underscoring their Most Valuable Player credentials in leading their teams to victory. Embiid matched his career high with 50 points in a display of ruthless efficiency that fueled the 76ers’ 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic. Jokic scored 49 points in a triple-double that also featured 14 rebounds and 10 assists, powering the Nuggets to a 130-128 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers.