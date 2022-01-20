China’s freestyle skier Gu flags her return to Beijing

Reuters, BEIJING





China’s freestyle skier Eileen Gu late on Tuesday announced her arrival in Beijing to her 1.3 million followers on Sina Weibo, as the 18-year-old prepares to take part in the Winter Olympic Games.

The San Francisco native, who is also known in China by her Mandarin name Ailing and whose mother is from Beijing, is one of Team China’s best-known athletes.

After starting her career competing for the US, she switched to represent China in 2019, winning a number of titles for the country over the past two years.

A delivery worker rides pasts a JD.com advertisement with an image of freestyle skier Eileen Gu on a bus stop shelter in Beijing on Tuesday last week. Photo: Reuters

As part of the Olympic bubble, Gu can skip the standard three-week quarantine and hit the slopes right away, although she cannot travel freely while in China.

Gu’s sporting prowess, fluent Mandarin and brand endorsements for a wide range of Chinese companies, from tech giant JD.com to dairy producer China Mengniu Dairy, have turned her into a fan favorite in China.

Advertisements starring Gu, who is also a highly sought-after model, have visibly increased at bus stops and subway stations all over Beijing in the buildup to the Olympics.

“Beijing dumplings, finished eating all of them,” she wrote in Chinese on Sina Weibo, posting a picture of her holding chopsticks.

Her post was warmly welcomed by her fans, many of whom described it as a homecoming of sorts.

“Was it tasty, Ailing? Welcome back, this will forever be your home ground,” wrote user Regardeca.