Kaohsiung Aquas dominate Taoyuan Leopards 116-82

Staff writer, with CNA





The visiting Kaohsiung Aquas on Saturday overwhelmed the Taoyuan Leopards 116-82 at the Chung Yuan Christian University Gymnasium in their first-ever T1 League matchup, despite the hosts’ roster having picked up two former NBA players.

Extending their win streak to five games, the Aquas (9-10) maintain their position at the top of the league standings, while the Leopards (1-7) remain at the bottom.

The Leopards, now in a five-game losing streak, hit the hardwood with US professional players Deyonta Davis of the NBA and John Gillon of the NBA G-League, allowing them to deploy four of their five imported players in a bid to change their luck.

Taoyuan Leopards forward Troy Williams, center, shoots over the Kaohsiung Aquas in their T1 League game in Taoyuan on Saturday. Photo courtesy of T1 League

Within three minutes of the tip-off, Leopards captain Cheng Wei sunk a three-pointer, while energetic play from Gillon and Troy Williams — a former NBA player and the 2017 NBA D-League Slam Dunk Contest champion — gave them a 10-4 lead over the Aquas.

However, what looked like a strong home-court advantage quickly faded as the Aquas rallied to an 11-10 lead with seven minutes left to play in the first quarter — and never looked back.

With one minute, 25 seconds left in regulation play, the Aquas had widened the gap to 39 points at 116-77, although the Leopards shaved their deficit to 34 before the ending buzzer.

Aquas head coach Brendan Joyce told the post-game news conference that his players had prepared for the Leopards’ addition of Davis and Gillon.

“We did prepare for those players — even though I know it’s difficult for the team to get cohesion — but those players they brought in can score, we knew that,” Joyce said. “Their situation is they got some new guys, they got to develop their cohesion and when they get their cohesion, they can upset some teams.”

Gillon recorded 15 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals, while Davis put up 11 points, one assist, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Leopards assistant coach Stone Han said that the Aquas were a strong opponent capable of scoring inside the paint and snipe from further out on the floor.

“Our heights are a bit shorter, so we had to guard closer inside — but they also had a lot of shooters camped on the perimeter, while their point guard was able to get the ball to the open person,” Han said.