Dominican slugger Wilin Rosario has been enlisted by the Tainan-based Uni-President Lions for the upcoming CPBL season, the club announced on Thursday.
The signing of the 32-year-old infielder comes one day after the Uni-Lions agreed on a deal to re-sign ace pitcher Brock Dykxhoorn.
Rosario played 447 games at first base and catcher for the Colorado Rockies in the MLB, knocking out 413 hits, 71 home runs and posting a .273 batting average from 2011 to 2015.
Rosario is expected to arrive in Taiwan in the middle of next month in time for spring training.
In addition to the MLB, Rosario has also played in the Dominican Winter League, Korean Baseball Organization and Nippon Professional Baseball.
Rosario last played with Mexican League outfit Pericos de Puebla.
After failing to make an appearance for the side in the season immediately following his signing in 2020 — which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Rosario hit five home runs over 31 games before he was released on July 13 last year.
During his two seasons with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korean Baseball Organization, Rosario thrived at the plate, becoming one of the most prolific hitters in the league with 309 hits, 70 home runs and a .330 batting average over 246 games.
The Uni-Lions announced signing Rosario one day after they re-signed Canadian pitcher Dykxhoorn.
The right-hander dominated from the mound last season as he went 17-4 over 27 appearances, including 26 starts, posting a 1.83 ERA and 0.89 WHIP.
The Uni-Lions reached last season’s Taiwan Series, but went on to get swept 4-0 by the CTBC Brothers.
FORMER PIRATE
Meanwhile, the New Taipei City-based Fubon Guardians have signed former MLB pitcher Luis Escobar for the upcoming season, a club statement said on Thursday.
Right-hander Escobar, 25, made the MLB with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019 after five years in the minor leagues.
He has also played in the Venezuelan Winter League, Caribbean Series, Mexican League and Mexican Pacific Winter League.
Escobar is expected to arrive in Taiwan next month.
