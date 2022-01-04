Revered Japanese distance race relays idea of peace

AFP, TOKYO





The long-distance road-running relay sport of ekiden is a national institution in Japan, where New Year’s races command massive TV audiences and turn unknown athletes into overnight stars.

Now ekiden’s greatest modern coach believes it can also become a global event on the Olympic stage — and even contribute to world peace.

Ekiden involves teams of runners covering long-distance relay stages of varying lengths, and has been held in Japan for more than a century.

People cheer Aoyama Gakuin University runner Hiroki Wakabayashi on the first day of the Hakone Ekiden long-distance road relay in Hakone, Japan, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The event took its inspiration from the samurai-era couriers who carried messages between Tokyo and the former imperial capital, Kyoto.

Ekiden is virtually unknown outside of Japan, but Susumu Hara, head coach of the all-conquering Aoyama Gakuin University team, believes it can become popular around the globe.

“Connection, is a word that resonates throughout sports around the world,” he said. “A lot of places still have social conflict, but connecting people like we do in ekiden can play a part toward world peace.”

Susumu Hara, center in white jacket, head coach of the Aoyama Gakuin University team, speaks during a television interview after winning the outward half of the 98th Hakone Ekiden long-distance road relay run in Hakone, Japan, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The sport’s flagship race is the Hakone Ekiden, contested by 21 university teams over two days on Jan. 2 and 3 each year.

Races for professional teams also exist, but it is the student event that really captures the public’s attention, with millions watching on TV and more lining roads along the route.

Each of the teams’ 10 runners completes a section of the 217km return trip between Tokyo and the resort town of Hakone, handing over a colored sash to their teammate at each checkpoint.

Like cycling’s Tour de France, stages vary in length — some are flat and others involve punishing climbs up mountain roads.

The Hakone Ekiden is open only to universities in the greater Tokyo area, but its prestige is such that students from all over Japan choose to study at schools in the capital just so that they can compete in the race.

“I used to be in my primary school baseball team, but then I watched the Hakone Ekiden with my family and I wanted to run in it, too — that’s why I took up running,” said Takayuki Iida, captain of the Aoyama Gakuin University team.

“Every time I run in the race, I want to run in it even more the next year. It really is the stuff of dreams,” Iida said.

Some people have even been known to quit their jobs and return to university so they can run again, said Takeshi Nishimoto, a journalist at Ekiden News.

He said the team nature of ekiden strikes a chord with many Japanese.

“People say the Japanese don’t have individuality, but I think one thing people like about the race is that within a team, their personalities come out,” Nishimoto said. “Having the right person in the right position is something that really resonates with Japanese people.”

Reports say last year’s race was watched on TV by almost 65 million people — the biggest audience since live broadcasts began in 1987.

For runners like Ryuji Kashiwabara, who became known as “the God of the Mountains” after helping Tokyo University win the race three times between 2009 and 2012, it can be a life-changing experience.

“People suddenly started speaking to me on the train or when I was out for dinner, and people would take pictures of me when I went back to my home town,” Kashiwabara said. “I realized it wasn’t just me thinking about what I had done — everyone was going crazy about it.”

The advent of social media has brought even more attention to today’s athletes, but their fame can be fleeting and few go on to become Olympic stars, Kashiwabara said.

Many quit running after reaching their life’s goal of competing in the Hakone Ekiden, Nishimoto said.

Others find it difficult to make the transition to the individual marathon or long-distance track events.

Hara, who coached Aoyama Gakuin University to their sixth title in eight years yesterday, would like to see ekiden included in the Olympic program one day, but first he wants to see reforms in Japan, starting by opening up the Hakone Ekiden to universities from around the country as well as professional teams.

“First we need to make sure we do it right at home,” he said.

“If we do that, a bigger effort to take it to the Olympics and make it a global event will follow as a matter of course.”