Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku said in an interview published on Thursday that he is “not happy” at Chelsea after starting just eight league games this season.
Blues coach Thomas Tuchel has preferred a formation without the 28-year-old, who has suffered from injury and COVID-19.
Lukaku joined the English side in August after winning Serie A with Inter earlier this year.
Photo: Reuters
“After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine, but I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another system, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional,” Lukaku told Sky Sport Italia.
“I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up,” he said.
Lukaku made 10 assists and scored 24 times in Serie A as Inter claimed the scudetto for the first time since 2009-2010.
Chelsea paid ￡97.5 million (US$132 million) for the former Manchester United attacker, who spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge earlier in his career.
“How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right time,” Lukaku said in the interview which reportedly took place three weeks ago. “Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so.”
“I am in love with Italy, this is rightly the time to talk and let people know what really happened without talking badly about people because I am not like that,” he said. “I want to say a big apology to the Inter fans because I think the way I left should have been different. I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more.”
Lukaku scored his ninth goal of the season in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Chelsea head to third-placed Liverpool tomorrow.
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. “I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though
Soccer players on China’s national team should remove any existing tattoos and are “strictly prohibited” from getting any new ones, the Chinese General Administration of Sport has said. The sport has found itself in the crosshairs of the Chinese Communist Party’s purity drive, and players on the national soccer team routinely cover their arms with long sleeves or bandages to hide their tattoos. However, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday that players on the national team “are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos.” “Those who have tattoos are advised to have them removed,” the statement said. “In special circumstances, the tattoos
GREAT START: Doral Moore Jr scored 23 points with eight rebounds, helping Taiwan Beer thrash Bank of Taiwan 92-68 in their second victory of the weekend All three of Taiwan’s top-tier basketball leagues were in action over the Christmas weekend, with a record number of foreign players participating in domestic competitions. The SBL season began this weekend with all games held in New Taipei City’s Banciao Sports Stadium. On Sunday, Taiwan Beer cruised to a 92-68 victory over Bank of Taiwan, led by American center Doral Moore Jr, who scored 23 points with eight rebounds. It was the Brew Crew’s second straight win, after they defeated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 78-68 on Saturday. Kaohsiung Jeoutai also won twice in a row, opening with an 82-70 victory over Bank of
Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley yesterday said police were assisting the governing body after a confidential report made to its anti-corruption unit was leaked to the media. Melbourne’s The Age reported yesterday that it had received a recording of a telephone call between a woman and Cricket Australia’s former integrity chief, Sean Carroll, in which the woman alleged a player was using cocaine. The woman, who described herself as a high-class escort, said the unidentified player had been “snorting lines” of cocaine and dancing naked on a balcony while partying. It was not clear when the phone call took place. Carroll left