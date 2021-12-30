Asian Baseball Championship defending champions Taiwan on Tuesday announced their 40-man training roster ahead of the tournament in March, with Japanese pitcher Takashio Masaki, who is completing his naturalization process to become Taiwanese, included.
The 32-year-old right-hander, who plays for ANYO Fresh in Taiwan’s semi-professional Popcorn League, posted an ERA of 3.00 and recorded 16 strikeouts in 21 innings over three games this season.
However, whether Masaki will make it to the final roster for Taiwan at the Asian Baseball Championship, from March 20 to 28 in Taichung, will depend on his fitness and performance at the training sessions, the CTBA national body said.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
The first stage of the training sessions is to be from Wednesday next week to Jan. 26 in Taitung, before a further roster is announced for the second stage.
The final roster is to have 24 players.
Former Major League Baseball outfielder Cirilo “Tommy” Cruz Dilan is to take the role of hitting coach for Taiwan.
The 70-year-old Puerto Rico-born Cruz first coached in Taiwan in 2014, overseeing the under-18, under-21 and under-23 national teams.
Cruz has been part of the coaching team at the CTBC Brothers, the Fubon Guardians and the Rakuten Monkeys in the CPBL.
Cruz’s work visa is being processed and he is expected to arrive in Taiwan after the Lunar New Year, the CTBA said.
Taiwan are to be led by ANYO Fresh head coach Wu Ssu-hsien, who competed for Taiwan’s national team at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain, where they won silver.
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu nearly became the first skater to land a quadruple axel while easily outpacing Shoma Uno and Yumi Kagayami to win the Japanese national championship on Sunday. Hanyu tried the jump, which unlike other quads includes an additional half rotation, at the beginning of his free skate at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He ultimately two-footed the landing and the jump was downgraded to a triple axel, but it still set the stage for a program that included three more quads and left him with 322.36 points. “I’m honestly relieved,” Hanyu told Kyodo News. “I felt as though
The attention of the figure skating world rests squarely on the Eastern Hemisphere this week. The Russian Figure Skating Championships, which started on Thursday and end tomorrow, should reveal Olympic favorites for the women’s competition, and two-time and reigning gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu was to make his season debut at the Japan Figure Skating Championships, which started on Wednesday and end tomorrow. Athletes from Russia won only three of the 15 medals in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, including gold for Alina Zagitova and silver for Evgenia Medvedeva in the marquee women’s competition. With four of the top five
GREAT START: Doral Moore Jr scored 23 points with eight rebounds, helping Taiwan Beer thrash Bank of Taiwan 92-68 in their second victory of the weekend All three of Taiwan’s top-tier basketball leagues were in action over the Christmas weekend, with a record number of foreign players participating in domestic competitions. The SBL season began this weekend with all games held in New Taipei City’s Banciao Sports Stadium. On Sunday, Taiwan Beer cruised to a 92-68 victory over Bank of Taiwan, led by American center Doral Moore Jr, who scored 23 points with eight rebounds. It was the Brew Crew’s second straight win, after they defeated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 78-68 on Saturday. Kaohsiung Jeoutai also won twice in a row, opening with an 82-70 victory over Bank of
Russia, Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) — whatever the name, now that the NHL is out of the Beijing Olympics, the Russians will be the favorites for the gold medal. After the NHL on Wednesday withdrew from the Games to save a league schedule ravaged by COVID-19 outbreaks, Europe-based players are set to dominate the Olympic men’s tournament. That puts the Russians, competing in Beijing as ROC, in a strong position to retain the gold medal they won in 2018 under the OAR name. The changes were required as part of Russia’s sanctions for various doping-related issues across