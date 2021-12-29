Boland becomes an instant Ashes hero

BLOWN AWAY: The Test debutant sent the crowd into a frenzy as England collapsed before lunch on the third day, scoring their lowest total in Australia for 117 years

Reuters, MELBOURNE





Test debutant Scott Boland etched his name in the record books yesterday, becoming an instant cult hero in Australian cricket with an astonishing six-wicket haul that wrapped up the Ashes on day three of the third Test in Melbourne.

Plucked from obscurity when called up by selectors on Christmas Eve, the 32-year-old Victoria paceman finished with outrageous innings figures of 6-7 in four overs, sending his home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground into delirium as England’s batsmen capitulated for 68 before lunch.

It was England’s lowest total in Australia for 117 years.

Australia’s Scott Boland, right, celebrates the wicket of England’s Joe Root, left, on day three of the third Ashes cricket Test match in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: AFP

England had resumed on 31 for four, their faint hopes pinned on captain Joe Root and Ben Stokes building a partnership after another calamitous batting collapse late on day two.

Yet it all went up in smoke as paceman Mitchell Starc bowled Stokes for 11 before Boland started an incredible spell of fast bowling.

Boland had dismissed opener Haseeb Hameed (7) and nightwatchman Jack Leach in his first over late on day two, and returned yesterday to trap Jonny Bairstow LBW for five in his second over.

His third over produced the prized wicket of Root (28), with his fourth accounting for tailenders Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson, each going for ducks.

All-rounder Cameron Green capped England’s humiliation by having James Anderson bowled for two before the stroke of midday.

Australia sealed the series 3-0 ahead of the remaining two Tests in Sydney and Hobart.

Along the way, Boland matched the 19-ball record for the fastest five-wicket haul in Tests shared by England’s Stuart Broad at the 2015 Ashes and Australia’s Ernie Toshack in 1947.

Finishing with a seven-wicket match haul in a thumping innings and 14-run win, Boland could not have asked for a better debut, and won the Johnny Mullagh medal as player of the match.

“I’ve never had a crowd behind me like that,” said Boland, who slotted into the side after injuries to pacemen Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson.

“I tried to soak it up when I was down at fine leg. I really enjoyed it. It felt like they were pushing me on when I was running in to bowl,” he said. “I was just hoping I was going to be good enough.”

“Just an awesome few weeks, so proud of the group here and just everything’s clicked,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins.

“So happy for Scottie in front of his home crowd today, just an amazing feeling,” he said.

England have only pride to play for, but appear to have little left in reserve, with their top order a massive problem.

Their batsmen were skittled for 185 in the first innings and have yet to reach a total of 300 in the series.

“Credit to Australia, they blew us away last night and they’ve outplayed us in this test match and in this series so far,” Root said. “We’ve got a lot of hard work to do to make sure we come back strong in the last two games.”

Meanwhile, former England cricketers and fans have begun a long and painful postmortem into how the team slumped to defeat.

“I’m a little embarrassed,” England legend Ian Botham told the Seven Network in Australia.

“To lose the Ashes in 12 days, I don’t know if that’s the fastest, but it’s got to be very close to it,” he said.

However, England supporter Tom Paternoster-Howe was searching for a silver lining.

“The only good thing about how pathetic and embarrassing this shower that passes for an international test team are, is that at least their incompetence will annoy 140,000 Australians who had tickets for the last 2 days,” he wrote in an e-mail to the Guardian’s over-by-over blog.

Additional reporting by the Guardian