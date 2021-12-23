KARATE
Taiwan wins two bronze
Taiwan’s Gu Shiau-shuang and Wu Chun-wei on Tuesday won bronze medals at the Asian Karate Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Gu, a member of the Bunun community in Nantou County, overcame Iran’s Sara Bahmanyar 8-4 to win her third straight bronze at the championships after winning in Amman in 2018 and in Tashkent in 2019. The 24-year-old also won gold in the event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Gu’s coach, Deng Shih-yu, attributed her victory to her thorough execution of their strategy. Gu maintains a distance that limits the effectiveness of her opponent’s attacks, Deng added. Wu won bronze in the men’s under-84kg category. Taiwan’s Chao Jou failed to secure a medal in the women’s under-68kg event after losing to her Vietnamese opponent 2-1 in the bronze-medal match. About 500 athletes from 23 Asian countries competed at the four-day competition, which ended yesterday.
SWIMMING
German sets 1,500m record
Germany’s Florian Wellbrock on Tuesday set a short course world record in the men’s 1,500m freestyle at the world championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Wellbrock, who won gold in the 10km open water event at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 14 minutes, 6.88 seconds to edge out Gregorio Paltrinieri’s time of 14:08.065. “Since I’ve always preferred long course, earlier this year I did not think of breaking the world record here as, honestly, I had ridiculous times in short course,” Wellbrock said. “I think my personal best was almost identical with my long course top time. Then, I had a really good race in Kazan [at the European short course championships], where I clocked 14:09.88 and from that point I knew anything was possible here.”
SOCCER
‘Cathedral’ stadium unveiled
Inter and AC Milan on Tuesday revealed what their new shared home could look like after announcing a project designed by Populous, who drew up the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Named “The Cathedral,” the new stadium is to be located in the same San Siro district of Milan as their current ground, officially called the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Milan and Inter said in a statement that the new stadium design is inspired by the world famous Duomo and Vittorio Emmanuele Galleries. They did not reveal the capacity of the proposed stadium, but designs from Populous show a ground with fans close to the pitch. Media reports said that the stadium would have no more than 65,000 seats, a significant reduction on the current San Siro, and that matches should be played there from 2027.
RUGBY UNION
Leauma dies in Amsterdam
The Spanish Rugby Federation on Tuesday said that lock Kawa Leauma has died after an accident in the Netherlands. He was 32 years old. New Zealand-born Leauma had been hospitalized since he “suffered an accident that caused severe head trauma” on Saturday, the federation said, without further details. Unconfirmed media reports said that Leauma was involved in a fall from a building in Amsterdam. Leauma, who played for Spanish side Ampo Ordizia, was in the Netherlands for Spain’s match against the Netherlands.
WTA UNCONVINCED: Peng told a Singaporean newspaper that she has ‘always been very free,’ but the WTA said it remains ‘steadfast’ in calling ‘for a full, fair’ investigation’ Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday denied alleging that a senior Chinese Communist Party leader sexually assaulted her and insisted she is living freely, in her first media interview since her accusations triggered concerns for her safety. The comments did not ease worries at the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which yesterday said that it still had “significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.” In a post last month on Sina Weibo, Peng alleged that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli, who is in his 70s, coerced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying is guaranteed a medal at the World Championships in Spain after a quarter-final win against India’s P.V. Sindhu yesterday. Tai has never won a World Championship medal, having never advanced past the quarters. She reversed that with a composed 21-17, 21-13 win in 42 minutes at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marin in Huelva. The world No. 1 said that she was satisfied with her play. “More than winning the World Championships medal, I’m happy with the way I played,” Tai told the Badminton World Federation Web site. “I didn’t have a lot of mistakes and that makes me very
Ethiopian runners yesterday won the men’s and women’s divisions of the annual Taipei Marathon: Demeke Kasaw won the men’s title in the 42km race with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, 42 seconds, while Alemtsehay Asefa took the women’s title in 2:30:44. Only 12 elite international runners competed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Finishing sixth in the men’s division with a time of 2:23:13, Chou Ting-yin was the first Taiwanese to cross the finish line, while Tsao Chun-yu, the first Taiwanese female runner to finish, took fourth in the women’s division with a time of 2:33:51. After the race, Chou told reporters that
BREAKING THROUGH: In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai never made it further than the quarter-finals, and a win today would cap a stellar year Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the final of the women’s singles at the BWF World Championships in Spain after edging out world No. 9 He Bingjiao of China. The top-seeded Tai, ranked world No. 1, outlasted the eighth-seeded He 21-17, 13-21, 21-14 in a semi-final match that lasted 57 minutes, leaving her one away from her first world title. In her six previous World Championships appearances, Tai had never made it further than the quarter-finals, losing in that round five times in a row, including to He in 2018. The 27-year-old Taiwanese had also never advanced further than the round