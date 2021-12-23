SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





KARATE

Taiwan wins two bronze

Taiwan’s Gu Shiau-shuang and Wu Chun-wei on Tuesday won bronze medals at the Asian Karate Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Gu, a member of the Bunun community in Nantou County, overcame Iran’s Sara Bahmanyar 8-4 to win her third straight bronze at the championships after winning in Amman in 2018 and in Tashkent in 2019. The 24-year-old also won gold in the event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Gu’s coach, Deng Shih-yu, attributed her victory to her thorough execution of their strategy. Gu maintains a distance that limits the effectiveness of her opponent’s attacks, Deng added. Wu won bronze in the men’s under-84kg category. Taiwan’s Chao Jou failed to secure a medal in the women’s under-68kg event after losing to her Vietnamese opponent 2-1 in the bronze-medal match. About 500 athletes from 23 Asian countries competed at the four-day competition, which ended yesterday.

SWIMMING

German sets 1,500m record

Germany’s Florian Wellbrock on Tuesday set a short course world record in the men’s 1,500m freestyle at the world championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Wellbrock, who won gold in the 10km open water event at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 14 minutes, 6.88 seconds to edge out Gregorio Paltrinieri’s time of 14:08.065. “Since I’ve always preferred long course, earlier this year I did not think of breaking the world record here as, honestly, I had ridiculous times in short course,” Wellbrock said. “I think my personal best was almost identical with my long course top time. Then, I had a really good race in Kazan [at the European short course championships], where I clocked 14:09.88 and from that point I knew anything was possible here.”

SOCCER

‘Cathedral’ stadium unveiled

Inter and AC Milan on Tuesday revealed what their new shared home could look like after announcing a project designed by Populous, who drew up the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Named “The Cathedral,” the new stadium is to be located in the same San Siro district of Milan as their current ground, officially called the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Milan and Inter said in a statement that the new stadium design is inspired by the world famous Duomo and Vittorio Emmanuele Galleries. They did not reveal the capacity of the proposed stadium, but designs from Populous show a ground with fans close to the pitch. Media reports said that the stadium would have no more than 65,000 seats, a significant reduction on the current San Siro, and that matches should be played there from 2027.

RUGBY UNION

Leauma dies in Amsterdam

The Spanish Rugby Federation on Tuesday said that lock Kawa Leauma has died after an accident in the Netherlands. He was 32 years old. New Zealand-born Leauma had been hospitalized since he “suffered an accident that caused severe head trauma” on Saturday, the federation said, without further details. Unconfirmed media reports said that Leauma was involved in a fall from a building in Amsterdam. Leauma, who played for Spanish side Ampo Ordizia, was in the Netherlands for Spain’s match against the Netherlands.