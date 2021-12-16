‘Beautiful moment’ as Curry sets NBA three-point record

AFP, NEW YORK





Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry eclipsed Ray Allen’s all-time NBA record for three-pointers on Tuesday, savoring a “beautiful moment” at storied Madison Square Garden.

Curry, whose remarkable shooting range has revolutionized the NBA in his 13-year tenure, matched Allen’s record with his 2,973rd career three-pointer.

It came on his first shot of the clash with the New York Knicks, less than 2 minutes into the contest, and had the crowd on its feet.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after breaking Ray Allen’s all-time record for three-pointers in an NBA game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

He then missed a chance at breaking the record, but with 7 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the opening period, Anthony Wiggins kicked the ball to him from the paint and he swished in number 2,974, letting out a yell as teammates celebrated with him and the New York crowd cheered.

“I can’t say it enough, I appreciate so much the way the fans embraced the moment with me and let me just get kind of lost in it,” Curry, 33, said.

“Hell yeah,” teammate Draymond Green shouted as the Warriors called a timeout and photographers gathered around Curry. “That’s greatness.”

SPEEDIER ACHIEVEMENT

Curry has been scorching toward overtaking Allen’s record for years. He finally surpassed the milestone in his 789th career game; Allen achieved his old benchmark in 1,300 appearances.

Curry exchanged an emotional hug with coach Steve Kerr, who corralled the ball used in the record-setting shot. Curry then embraced his father, former NBA player Dell Curry, as well as Allen, who was courtside.

EMOTIONS FLOW

“There was a lot of emotion for sure because I know how much work has gone into this, dreaming big from the time I first picked up a basketball,” Curry said.

Kerr said the moment was “more emotional” than he had expected.

“It was just an outpouring of love and support for Steph from seemingly everybody in the building,” Kerr said. “Beautiful, beautiful moment.”