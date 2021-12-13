French swimmer Yannick Agnel, who won two gold medals at the 2012 Olympics, was on Saturday placed under investigation on suspicion of “rape and sexual assault on a 15-year-old minor,” the Mulhouse prosecutors’ office said.
The 29-year-old was also placed under judicial supervision, public prosecutor Edwige Roux-Morizot said.
Agnel had been arrested on Thursday in Paris and taken into police custody in Mulhouse in eastern France.
Photo: AFP
The prosecutor said a complaint had been filed for incidents “around 2016” including the “rape and sexual assault on a 15-year-old minor.”
According to French media, the investigation would follow a complaint from a swimmer who trained with Agnel in Mulhouse between 2014 and 2016. Angel, at the time a reigning Olympic champion, joined the Mulhouse swimming club in 2014 and trained there for two years.
“Several swimmers or former swimmers have been interviewed in recent weeks,” sports daily L’Equipe reported.
The club, where French Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu, an Olympic backstroke silver medalist in 2000, once trained, is being investigated for “attempted fraud” for events dating back to 2016.
The club has been in dispute with several swimmers, including Agnel who went to court to collect 60,000 euros (US$67,902) owed to him by the club for the last year of his contract, French television reported.
