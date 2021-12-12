Taiwan secure slot in softball final against US

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan on Friday secured a slot in the World Championship Final of the WBSC Under-18 Women’s Softball World Cup for the first time after a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic, which kept them one of only two undefeated teams at the tournament in Peru.

Taiwan and the US, the other undefeated team, secured the top two spots in the final standings with perfect 6-0 records ahead of their round-robin game yesterday and are to meet in the final at the Villa Maria del Triunfo in Lima today, or tomorrow morning Taiwan time.

Regardless of the result in their final round robin game, Taiwan are guaranteed a spot in their first-ever championship game in the junior category. Their previous best was a bronze medal in 1999 as hosts and in 2011 in South Africa.

Taiwan’s players pose for a photograph at the WBSC Under-18 Women’s Softball World Cup in Lima. They beat the Czech Republic on Friday to secure a place in the final. Photo courtesy of the World Baseball Softball Confederation

Taiwan are the fourth team to reach a final in the event, with the US, Japan and China having contested all of the previous championship games.

Taiwan head coach Tsai Yu-chun expressed her joy at clinching a spot in the final.

The players are excited to play against the US, who are a very strong team, she said.

“We made history, so this latest game was very important and I am very happy that they advanced to the championship match,” she said through an interpreter.

Taiwan scored the only run of the game against the Czech Republic in the fourth inning.

Catcher Lin Chi-yun hit a double, followed up by a hit by outfielder Li Hsin-yun that brought Lin home.

Taiwan starting pitcher Ke Hsia-ai gave up only three hits and struck out six batters over seven innings.

The team began their campaign on Monday by defeating Colombia 9-0, followed by wins over Puerto Rico 4-0 and the Netherlands 11-5 on Tuesday. They then recorded victories against Mexico 5-1 on Wednesday and hosts Peru 8-0 on Thursday.